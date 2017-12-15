Thermaltake Announces View 22 Tempered Glass Edition Mid-Tower Case

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

If you are a fan of cases with large tempered glass side panels, you will likely be interested in Thermaltake’s latest mid-tower case offering, the View 22 Tempered Glass Edition.

Aside from the (obvious) large 4mm thick tempered glass and curved front panel, this chassis offers a host of enthusiast-friendly features that allows for system builds that range from mild to wild. The slightly tinted tempered glass side panel now not only allows end users to show off their computer’s hardware, but also helps to damper the noise created by said components.

Measuring 467 x 223 x 491mm (H x W x D) and tipping the scales at just over 15lbs, the Tt View 22 TG Edition features a steel, plastic, and tempered glass construction and supports up to ATX motherboards. The View 22 TG Edition has more than enough room for CPU coolers up to 160mm in height and power supplies up to 160mm. Those of you running SLI and CrossFire set-ups will be happy to know the chassis’ seven expansion slots permit the installation of multiple graphics cards up to 400mm in length.

Keeping things neat and tidy, this chassis is equipped with a full-length power supply cover that not only keeps unsightly wires hidden from view, but is also home to a pair of hard drive racks that can accommodate both 3.5” and 2.5” hard drives. If that isn’t enough hard drive space for you, there are two more 2.5” mounting locations behind the motherboard tray.

Although the Thermaltake View 22 Tempered Glass Edition chassis is capable of housing up to seven 120mm / four 140mm fans, it ships with only a single factory-installed 120mm exhaust fan. This chassis supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm in the top and front of the chassis and a single 120mm unit in the exhaust fan mounting location over the CPU socket area.

The chassis includes built-in dust reduction screens in the front, top and bottom that help prevent dust and dirt from building up in your system.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of writing. We have reached out to the company for more information.