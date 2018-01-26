Go Drifting With The Thrustmaster TSS Handbrake

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

If you’re trying to build a driving simulator for every race occasion, then you’re going to need a handbrake. Armed with the iconic instrument of pro rally drivers and drift kings, you’ll be able to take that upcoming right-one, off-camber corner at any speed. Not really... but at least you’ll look more convincing before the crash. If that’s what you want, or if you actually know how to use one, then Thrustmaster has you covered.

The TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod is the newest addition to Thrustmaster’s race-sim peripherals, and it’s actually both a handbrake and a sequential shifter. You toggle between the two modes with a switch and a set of mechanical pins that limit the movement of the lever, which has a passive centering force of 8.8lbs. In handbrake mode, hall effect sensors detect the exact position of the brake lever, turning the device into a control axis. This means variable brake force application is possible. When switched to sequential shifter mode, the device acts as a three-position switch.

As its name implies, the TSS Handbrake is officially licensed by Sparco. The lever’s gear knob is a 1:1 replica of the race supplier’s rally gear knob and the rest of the device is constructed from steel and aluminum for extreme durability. The lever height is adjustable and parts are included for converting the gear lever to an angled position. The TSS Handbrake is meant to be attached to racing cockpits via M6 screws, but a compatible table clamp can be bought separately.

Programming-wise, the TSS Handbrake shares its driver with Thrustmaster’s TH8 shifter, but the latter isn’t required. As a discrete USB device that plugs into the PC separately, it should be compatible with any racing wheel.

The Thrustmaster TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod is available now at $270.