May 2017 Virtual Reality Games Preview

The Slopes

The Slopes is a low-polygon first-person skiing game designed for virtual reality, and if the developers didn’t take inspiration from the classic PC game Ski Free, it’s one heck of a coincidence. Peter Labick and Connor Laux developed the game with room-scale and standing VR configurations in mind. In order to steer your way through the obstacle-filled course, you must use your head to look towards your path. Use your Vive or Touch motion controllers as ski poles to increase your downhill speed. Just be sure to watch for obstacles.

The Slopes features trees, fences, logs, rocks, and poles that you must dodge--just like Ski Free. (The only thing missing is the Yeti that chases you down the mountain).

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017 Publisher: GreenHopper Development

GreenHopper Development Developer: Peter Labick, Connor Laux



Super Amazeballs

Super Amazeballs takes the concept of a marble maze to extremes made possible only through the magic of virtual reality. Braincells Productions Inc. built Super Amazeballs for VR with motion controllers. The point of the game is to get a marble from one end of a 3D “amazeball” maze to the other by tilting, spinning, and rotating the structure to guide the marble where it needs to go.

Super Amazeballs features 20 challenging multi-axis tracks with a variety of difficulties. The game also includes a global leaderboard of the fastest completion times so that you can compete to be the best in the world. If the classic scalable difficulty and leaderboards leave you bored, Super Amazeballs features an even more challenging Hardcore Mode.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017 Publisher: Braincells Productions Inc.

Braincells Productions Inc. Developer: Braincells Productions Inc.



Time Carnage

Time Carnage is a virtual reality survival shooter with a time-traveling twist. You play as a trophy hunter with the ability to move between time periods, looking for the most exotic beasts to scratch off your hunting list. You’ll encounter zombies, monsters, and prehistoric dinosaurs as you hop from one time period to the next.

Time Carnage features an arsenal of 25 fantasy weapons, including the double-barrel Thump-Gun, the SOTA precision laser bow, and time-stopping grenades. The game offers a campaign mode, a custom arcade mode, and a challenge mode that includes 20 unique challenges such as Double Up Zombie matches.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 15, 2017

May 15, 2017 Publisher: Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive Developer: Wales Interactive



Voxel Shot VR

Voxel Shot VR might just be the cutest zombie game you’ll ever encounter. But don't be fooled--these zombies are out for blood. (Specifically, your blood.)

In Voxel Shot VR, you arm yourself with a variety of weapons such as miniguns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers. You'll have to hold down the fort through four challenging stages with increasing levels of difficulty. You’ll fight off cute cube-headed zombies by the dozens, giant zombie mini-bosses, and even military tanks and helicopters.

Voxel Shot VR also includes an Endless Mode, which lets you fight never-ending waves of enemies, all while rising up the global leaderboards.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 Publisher: Degica

Degica Developer: SAT-BOX



No Clue VR

Have you ever played one of those spot-the-difference games where you have to identify all the differences between two seemingly identical images? Well, now you can play them in virtual reality with Elkhorn's No Clue VR. The developer is pushing this concept into the VR genre and is hoping to hear community feedback to help shape the game's scope.

“In the field of VR, this will be a new game system, different from traditional games of finding faults in the pictures,” said Elknight. “We hope those players with a lot of experience in finding faults can work with us to create a highly playable game. We hope this category can improve the experience and interaction in the field of VR.”

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 Publisher: Elknight

Elknight Developer: Elknight



Radioactive

Radioactive is an immersive VR massively multiplayer first-person zombie apocalypse survival horror game. (We guess that would make it a MMFPZASH.) The world’s population is on the brink of extinction after an unknown infection ravaged humanity. As one of the few people who escaped the infection, you must fight for survival against those who didn't. That's your only goal.

Radioactive features an open-world map with 25km2 of space to roam and explore. And you’re on your own to explore it, because Radioactive doesn’t offer any tutorials or hints. It doesn’t even include a map or waypoints to help you navigate the terrain. The developers endeavored to create an authentic survival experience that triggers real fear and anxiety.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 19, 2017

May 19, 2017 Publisher: Dissident Interactive

Dissident Interactive Developer: Dissident Interactive



Medusa’s Labyrinth

Guru Games launched Medusa’s Labyrinth on Steam in February 2016. The developer originally intended to build a much larger game around the mythology of ancient Greece, but due to budgetary constraints, that project never came to fruition. Following the decision to discontinue the full game, Guru Games released the short Medusa’s Labyrinth horror game for free.

Enjoying strong positive feedback from fans of Medusa’s Labyrinth, the developer received many requests to bring the concept to virtual reality. Guru Games said it was the requests, combined with its “love of experimenting with new technology,” that drove the company to bring the game to VR. Now you can take on the minotaur face-to-face.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 24, 2017

May 24, 2017 Publisher: Guru Games

Guru Games Developer: Guru Games



Trance VR

Trance VR is a fast-paced, high-speed, first-person VR shooter. Armed with a pistol and equipped with a grappling hook, you’re in a race against the clock to capture all the shards in each level. Once you find enough shards, a boss will appear, and you must defeat it in order to advance to the next level.

Trance VR’s developers included a handful of abilities that should help you navigate the terrain, including double jumps, which let you bound past inbound enemies; the grappling hook, which lets you reach the highest peaks; and a new locomotion system called "boat throttle locomotion."

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017 Publisher: Fatmoth

Fatmoth Developer: Fatmoth



Don’t Knock Twice

Fans of VR horror games are getting a lot of love this spring. Wales Interactive plans to cap the month of May off with another entry to the first-person horror genre. Don’t Knock Twice is based on a “psychologically terrifying urban legend” about a “vengeful, demonic witch” who doesn’t like to be disturbed. One knock on the door wakes her from her slumber. The second knock raises her from the dead.

In Don’t Knock Twice, you must explore a vast mansion and scrounge for clues that will help you “uncover the frightening truth” behind the urban legend of the witch.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017 Publisher: Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive Developer: Wales Interactive



Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is the ultimate Trekkie fantasy. Man the bridge of the USS Aegis or the USS Enterprise with three friends and navigate through deep space in a cooperative VR experience. Command the crew from the captain’s chair, or portray one of three critical roles: Helm, Tactical, or Engineering. The four crew members must work together to complete the storyline missions. The game also includes an "Ongoing Missions" mode, which offers unlimited hours of space-faring adventures.

Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Playstation VR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Playstation VR Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017 Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Developer: Red Storm Entertainment



