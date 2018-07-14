The Best Selling SteamVR Games of 2018

Skyrim VR

When VR hardware first hit the market, many people marveled at the idea of being fully immersed in the vast world of Skyrim. We should have known that lead developer Todd Howard would be crazy enough to make it happen. Last fall, Bethesda released Skyrim VR on PlayStation VR, which became the most immersive version of Skyrim to date. However, in April, the pinnacle version of the game hit Steam VR.

Skyrim VR is a complete port of the original game with its 100+ hours of missions and quests, vast landscapes to explore and unwieldly beasts to battle. Skyrim VR further kills the argument that VR doesn’t have any AAA games.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controllers, gamepad

Motion controllers, gamepad Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Platinum

SuperHot VR

SuperHot VR is another example of a top selling game that’s been around for a while. SuperHot first debuted as a mouse and keyboard first-person shooter (FPS) game, but the mechanics translate well to VR. In SuperHot, time moves at your pace. If you’re not moving, neither is the world around you. But if you’re moving rapidly, expect your enemies to keep pace with you.

SuperHot launched on Steam in May 2017, and to this day, it remains one of the best selling VR titles on the platform.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Developer: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Platinum

Audioshield

Rhythm games have been a popular video game genre since the days of Dance Dance Revolution in the '90s, and if Valve’s list of top selling VR games is any indication, the genre won’t be dying anytime soon. There are two rhythm games in the top seller’s list: Beat Saber is one of the Platinum sellers, and Audioshield is a Gold seller.

Like several other games on the top seller’s list, Audioshield was one of the launch-day titles that shipped alongside the HTC Vive. Overall, Audioshield has “very positive” reviews on Steam. However, a major part of the game relied on streaming from YouTube, which is now broken because Google recently discontinued that functionality. The change spurred many negative reviews, and it wil llikely contribute to slower sales in the back half of 2018.

Dylan Fitterer, the game's creator, said he is looking for alternatives, as he did when the game transitioned away from Soundcloud. Audioshield still supports local music files, such as MP3s.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: Dylan Fitterer

Dylan Fitterer Developer: Dylan Fitterer

Dylan Fitterer Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

I Expect You To Die

I Expect You To Die is a puzzle game that requires you to think creatively and act fast. As a spy agent, you’ll find yourself in a bevy of deadly predicaments, and you must use your wits to get out of the messes you wind up in before its too late.

I Expect You To Die came out in April 2017, but this title has been around for much longer than that. The first demo of the game emerged during the days of the Oculus DK2 headset. Since then, Schell Games added many challenges, with harder and harder puzzles to solve.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Input: Motion controllers, keyboard/mouse

Motion controllers, keyboard/mouse Publisher: Schell Games

Schell Games Developer: Schell Games

Schell Games Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Raw Data

Raw Data was one of the first “active” VR games, and it’s still one of the most action-packed VR titles. In early 2016, Survios started talking about Raw Data and its commitment to building active VR games. The company spent the first half of 2016 ramping up hype for the game, and a year-and-a-half in early access, improving the game with new characters, maps and features to create one of the best FPS games for VR.

Raw Data features fast-paced gun fights, high-intensity melee action and co-operative or competitive multiplayer gameplay. If you’re looking for a game that can get your heart racing, Raw Data is a good contender.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: Survios

Survios Developer: Survios

Survios Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality is Owlchemy Labs’ adult version of Job Simulator. It features the same physics engine and environment interaction model as Job Simulator. The core difference is Rick and Morty VR is set in the universe of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty cartoon.

Rick and Morty VR isn’t as popular as Job Simulator, but it’s still one of the top 24 most sold VR titles in 2018, which gives Owlchemy Labs two top-selling VR games. It may soon have a third title on the list, as Vacation Simulator, the obvious sequel to Job Simulator, should be available before the end of the year.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controller

Motion controller Publisher: Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs Developer: Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Sairento VR

Sairento VR is an FPS game that combines bullet-time slow-motion with ninja-style, sword fighting action. You can wield dual-pistols, dual swords, throwing knives, or a bow and arrow. You can also manipulate time to gain an advantage over your enemies. Sairento VR also includes a custom locomotion solution that enables you to perform acrobatic maneuvers, such as triple jumps, wall runs, power slides and back flips.

Sairento VR is one of the few games on Valve’s best seller’s list that launched this year. Mixed Realms Pte released the game in February, and it quickly became a fan favorite, securing it a spot in the Gold tier.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: Mixed Realms Pte Ltd.

Mixed Realms Pte Ltd. Developer: Mixed Realms Pte Ltd., Swag Soft Holdings Pte Ltd.

Mixed Realms Pte Ltd., Swag Soft Holdings Pte Ltd. Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope puts you in the shoes of Sam for an immersive first-person rampage to mow down hundreds of baddies.

The Last Hope was Croteam’s first attempt at a VR game. It’s just a planted wave-based shooter, but people seem to like it. Croteam converted the older Serious Sam games to VR after releasing The Last Hope, but none of those other games are on the top seller's list. As much as people like to complain about wave shooters, the sales numbers indicate that many people love them.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Developer: Croteam VR

Croteam VR Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Stand Out: VR Battle Royale

Stand Out: VR Battle Royale is about the closest thing to PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds (PUBG) in VR that you could imagine short of PUGB Corp adding VR support to the official game. Raptor Lab, the developer behind Stand Out, didn’t just adapt the battle royale style. The games seems more or less like the PUGB concept in a VR game with all new assets.

With PUBG Corp and its parent company Bluehole willing to toss lawsuits at its competitors, it’s hard to believe that Stand Out: VR Battle Royale has slipped through the radar. However, Bluehole may catch on soon if Stand Out keeps selling at this pace. Valve gave the game a Gold sales rating, which means it’s one of the top 24 most sold VR titles of the year.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows MR Input: Motion controllers

Motion controllers Publisher: Raptor Lab

Raptor Lab Developer: Raptor Lab

Raptor Lab Store Page: Steam

Steam Sales Rating: Gold

Space Pirate Trainer

When the two-man team at I-illusion set out to build Space Pirate Trainer in late 2015, the company had no idea it would be so popular. We had our first experience with the Space Pirate Trainer in early 2016 at the Steam VR Developer Showcase, and the game was the talk of the event.

I-illusions released the game in early access alongside the HTC Vive in April 2016. It quickly rose to the top of the sales charts, and it’s remained there for over two years. Space Pirate Trainer is another shining example of people loving wave shooters in VR.