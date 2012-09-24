Samsung 840 Pro SSD: More Speed, Less Power, And Toggle-Mode 2.0

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We upgraded our storage platform's motherboard to Gigabyte's G1.Sniper M3, hoping to tinker around with HD Graphics 4000 for an image quality story. However, we still wanted to keep our SSD results as comparable to previous findings as possible. So, we're still using Intel's Core i5-2400 for testing.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s Tested Drives Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 320 80 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 330 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 300i Intel SSD 330 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 300i Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO Samsung 830 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0309 Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0009 OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Vertex 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Agility 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Agility 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Agility 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.22 OCZ Vertex 4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Agility 4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Agility 4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 OCZ Vertex 4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 Samsung 840 Pro 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: DMX02B0Q Corsair Neutron GTX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M206 Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101