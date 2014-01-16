AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

Results: Productivity

ABBYY’s OCR software is very well-threaded, so Intel’s quad-core -4670K tears through it with aplomb. Improvements made to the Steamroller architecture kick into gear and facilitate a second-place finish for the A10-7850K. The next three processors land quite close, while the A8-6500T is way in the back.

Thus far, a majority of our tests have shown the A10-7850K to be fairly comparable to the -6800K. Meanwhile, the A8-7600 at its 65 W setting is remarkably strong against the higher-power parts. Curious as to how the lower-power part would fare at 45 W, I ran it through FineReader and came back with a result of 188 seconds. That’s 61% of the time it takes AMD’s A8-6500T—another 45 W part you should be able to find for about $112.

Our Google Chrome compile job in Visual Studio is quite demanding. Even the lowly Core i3 smokes through it ahead of AMD’s dual-module Kaveri-based APUs, though.

Knowing that this test fully taxes each SoC’s CPU complex, we would have guessed that the Steamroller-powered Kaveri would beat Richland. And we’d be right. The difference is subtle, but A10-7850K is a bit faster than -6800K, which is in turn slightly quicker than the 65 W A8-7600.

Printing a PowerPoint file to PDF happens in one thread, and the results of our benchmark are right in line with what previous metrics tell us to expect. Haswell dominates, Steamroller and Piledriver achieve parity with efficiency and clock rate balancing each other out. Meanwhile, the 65 W A8-7600 gives up a tiny bit of performance in the interest of lower power.