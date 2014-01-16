AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

Results: Compression Apps
Our WinZip 18 benchmark has three components: a pure CPU test, a maximum compression (EZ) run, and an OpenCL-accelerated pass.
The fact that A10-6800K finishes the CPU-specific metric (in red) ahead of -7850K suggests that we aren’t getting maximum utilization. In any case, the Core i3 is both cheaper and faster than AMD’s fastest Kaveri-based APU.
Creating a more intense load with the EZ setting doesn’t change the finishing order—it only makes each run take longer.
Switching on OpenCL does help, though. In this case, the A10-6800K jumps in ahead of Intel’s Core i3. The A10-7850K roughly ties the Intel CPU (albeit at a $30+-higher price point). It also bears mention that the Core i3 is a 54 W part, while AMD is hitting 95 and 65 W thermal ceilings with the two Kaveri APUs in our chart.
The latest version of WinRAR is fairly effective at utilizing parallel computing resources; however, the Kaveri APUs trail a bit behind Richland. The Haswell-based Intel processors are significantly faster.
Shifting down to 45 W on the A8-7600 yields a completion time of 111 seconds. As enthusiasts, it’s most natural for us to look at the highest-end parts for inspiration. But in the case of Kaveri, AMD says it focused its attention in the 35 to 45 W band. It shows, too.
7-Zip is typically considered one of the best-threaded compression workloads in our benchmark suite, so it’s a bummer to see Kaveri receiving little validation at the 95 W level. Fortunately, the 65 W A8-7600 gives up fairly little performance for a big reduction in peak thermal dissipation. It’ll be interesting to see how this translates over to our efficiency calculations across the entire benchmark suite.
Given that AM3+ looks like it's done, it would have been nice to see a 6-core chip. Still, one of these may end up in my next laptop.
I got the opposite impression. Which graph are you looking at?
I really like where AMD is going (HSA, GCN and TrueAudio).Too bad the manufacturing process of GlobalFoundries just can't match Intel's.
Also, it would be interesting to see the new Bay Trail Pentium or Celeron CPUs (whichever is closer in performance) in the Efficiency graphs.
I guess you have been reading the articles from a year ago about AMD still using TSMC despite promises of GlobalFoundries' new 28nm SHP process.