Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Overclocking
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock FM2A88X+ Killer
|Asus A88X-Pro
|Gigabyte F2A88X-UP4
|MSI A88X-G45 Gaming
|Reference Clock
|100-136 MHz (1 MHz)
|80-300 MHz (1 MHz)
|100-200 MHz (1 MHz)
|90-190 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|14-63x (1x)
|8-63x (1x)
|8-79x (1x)
|8-63x (1x)
|DRAM Data Rates
|800-2400 (266.6 MHz)
|800-2400 (266.6 MHz)
|800-2400 (266.6 MHz)
|800-2400 (266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.60-1.55V (6.25 mV)
|0.80-1.90V (6.25 mV)
|0.80-2.30V (6.25 mV)
|-0.10 to +0.50 (10 mV)
|CPU NB
|0.60-1.55V (6.25 mV)
|0.80-1.75V (6.25 mV)
|0.80-2.10V (6.25 mV)
|-0.10 to +0.50 (10 mV)
|A88X Voltage
|1.10-1.40V (10 mV)
|1.10-1.40V (100 mV)
|1.00-1.50V (10 mV)
|1.35-1.80V (10 mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|1.17-1.80V (5 mV)
|1.35-2.14V (5 mV)
|1.10-2.62V (10 mV)
|1.10-1.40V (10 mV)
|CAS Latency
|5-16 Cycles
|5-16 Cycles
|5-16 Cycles
|5-16 Cycles
|tRCD
|5-19 Cycles
|2-19 Cycles
|2-19 Cycles
|2-19 Cycles
|tRP
|5-19 Cycles
|5-19 Cycles
|5-19 Cycles
|5-19 Cycles
|tRAS
|15-42 Cycles
|8-42 Cycles
|8-42 Cycles
|8-42 Cycles
Most of the boards in today’s test reached 4.6 GHz, except for Asus’ A88X-Pro at a similar 4.55 GHz.
Maximum reference clock could be important to memory overclockers who’ve already exceeded the Kaveri architecture's top 24x DRAM multiplier, or to anyone who somehow ends up with a multiplier-locked APU. Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are closely matched in this capability.
Asus tops our memory overclocking tests even after also topping our stock-speed memory bandwidth tests. Performance and stability are definitely a killer combo.
MSI's firmware automatically attempted to tighten memory timings when we reduced memory clock rate, even though our frequency reductions were an attempt to recover from failed boots. The A88X-G45 Gaming might have been able to reach a slightly higher DRAM clock with more manual timing adjustments. On the other hand, our most recent tests show that data rates beyond DDR3-2133 provide no performance benefit to recent platforms.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.