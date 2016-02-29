Trending

Acer Predator Z35 35-inch Curved G-Sync Monitor Review

By

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

The default color temp preset is called Warm and that appears to be an accurate description. There is a barely-perceptible red tint visible from 40 percent on up. If you don't calibrate, it's perfectly acceptable for gameplay and general tasks. The Z35's bonus color saturation will likely make fleshtones and other warm hues look a little more forward than a cooler white point would display.

A few tweaks of the RGB sliders brings all errors well below the visible level. The Z35 isn't too far off the mark even among the professional displays we've tested.

Here is our comparison group.

A 2.92dE out-of-box average puts the Z35 mid-pack among these premium gaming screens. Only the BenQ and Asus ROG Swift measure over three in this test. While not a grievous error, monitors that cost this much should be accurate without need for calibration.

Calibration puts all the displays in a better light. A .96dE result for the Z35 may be only a fifth-place finish but all of the monitors demonstrate excellent performance in the grayscale tracking test.

Gamma Response

Gamma is very solid with only the tiniest of errors at 10 and 70 percent. Tracking looks like the above regardless of picture mode or calibration. It will change however if the Adaptive Contrast is engaged. Then you'll be clipping highlight and shadow detail. There is so much contrast available that further enhancements just aren't necessary.

Here is our comparison group again.

None of the monitors have a significant variance in their gamma values. They all track pretty straight and true. We think this metric is especially important for VA panels since they have such a wide dynamic range. Accurate gamma means all details are rendered whether dark or light.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

No issues to report here. With an average value of 2.17, the Z35 tracks our standard closely. The top-finishing Acer and BenQ are a bit closer to the mark but the differences here are extremely minor.

  • Realist9 29 February 2016 03:39
    "2560x1080" at 35 " in 2016. That's a joke, right?
  • SBMfromLA 29 February 2016 03:55
    "2560x1080" at 35 " in 2016. That's a joke, right?

    Not really....
  • DanT060 29 February 2016 04:30
    not 4K no
  • Realist9 29 February 2016 04:31
    The only 'gamer' I see buying this monitor is one that wants super mega hecka uber duper high refresh rate for their twitch FPS and doesn't care that the image looks crappy.

    Seriously, why not 1440, at least?
  • SBMfromLA 29 February 2016 04:42
    Some people feel a need to have the "latest and greatest"...
  • turkey3_scratch 29 February 2016 04:52
    It's a simple answer: CSGO. Competitive players want these high refresh rates.
  • envy14tpe 29 February 2016 06:06
    Don't forget us BF4 players. We like the high refresh rates too. But for $300-400 less you could get a 1440p IPS panel like the PG279Q that runs up to 165Hz. That's why this bigger screen seems kinda weird given the price. At that price resolution should matter more.
  • Jack_565 29 February 2016 06:28
    "You'll need to use the former for G-Sync and for 200Hz operation, which also requires a GeForce GTX960 BOOST or better"
    Could someone clarify what a 960 BOOST is, a OC'd 960?
  • ohim 29 February 2016 08:41
    The thing with G-Sync is that every gamer in Battlefield 4 forums said that they use their monitors without G-Sync when gaming at 144hz, i asked them why and they all replied that it`s a pointless tech at that fps speed.. so practically you pay for G-sync only on the slower games where you can`t reach to fast fps.
  • Max_x2 29 February 2016 08:55
    Did any of you actually read the article? First paragraph under the specs, right on the first page:

    "Those who have browsed the specs certainly noticed the 2560x1080 pixel resolution. That's something we weren't thrilled to see in the XR3501 either but after testing and playing games on it for a while, the lower pixel density became a non-issue. We continue to maintain that contrast is the most important factor in image quality, not resolution. And the Z35 is no different."
