Acer Predator Z35 35-inch Curved G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

Even though the Z35 has color saturation adjustments, we prefer to see accurate gamut performance in the monitor's default state. Since it tracks gamma properly and has decent grayscale tracking, there are no real problems in this test. All colors are a bit over-saturated; red, magenta and blue by the greatest amount. In actual content, you'll see just a little more boldness, which will likely please many users. We didn't see any fault when we played games, watched video or tended to workaday tasks. The average error here is a low 2.54dE.

Calibration improves both hue and luminance a little, though the visual difference is small. Red, magenta and blue are still over-saturated and manipulating the 6-axis controls won't help. They only affect luminance, which is already where it should be. It's good that the aforementioned three colors have a slight drop in brightness because that compensates for their saturation error. Overall performance here is excellent.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The fact that the Z35 is in last place doesn't mean it has a deficiency in color accuracy. It's just that the other screens are so good. Plenty of pro-displays can't boast color errors this low so there's no cause for concern with any of these products. It doesn't get much better than this at any price point or in any display category.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The red/magenta/blue over-saturation means there's a little bonus sRGB gamut volume. Color-critical work will need to be accompanied by a software LUT but since there's extra color to work with, that's a good thing.