Acer ProDesigner BM320 4K Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
Viewing Angles
The BM320’s viewing angles are typical of high-end IPS monitors. Acer has managed to mitigate the side color shift to a slight blue only. And light falloff isn’t too severe at around 30%. Detail holds up well at both the bright and dark ends of the scale with all steps clearly visible. From the top, the color goes decidedly red and a lot of output is lost, but you can still see all but the darkest steps. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
Considering the BM320’s high-end intent, we were a little disappointed at its black-field test result. Hotspots were visible in our sample’s upper-left and lower-right zones. It didn’t quite meet the criteria for backlight-bleed as they weren’t completely obvious. And once the light level increases, those flaws cannot be seen. The full-white test returned a nice 7.85% result.
You can clearly see the effect of uniformity compensation on the brighter parts of the image. The white-field test was nearly perfect at only .95%, one of the best we’ve measured. It does nothing for the black-field or the color test however. We couldn’t see any extraneous color tint in the 80% field, but there was a 2.57 difference in Delta E values. Overall, this is average performance but slightly concerning for a professional display.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The BM320 has a reasonably fast draw time for a 60Hz IPS monitor, but its input lag adds another 66ms to the overall score. Obviously, this isn’t an issue for the display’s intended use; and it’s not a problem in casual games. But fast-paced titles suffer from visible control lag, which means skilled players will need to look elsewhere for a 32” Ultra HD panel to anchor their high-performance systems.
