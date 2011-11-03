Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: PCMark Application Performance
The Western Digital Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT is the overall performance winner in PCMark Vantage. The Toshiba MK6461GSYN and Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT trail at a distance, surprisingly close to each other. Both Samsung drives and the Hitachi Travelstar 5K750 seem to focus on quietness and low power consumption; they simply cannot keep up.
What flaw? The fact that the hard drive automatically goes to sleep (parks its head) after eight seconds of inactivity, and since this is hardwired into the firmware it completely dismisses what you set in your Power Options in the Windows 7 Control Panel. Why is this bad? Because if the HDD is inactive for more than eight seconds it needs to unpark its head, and that creates a very noticeable lag when launching applications or working with files because the process takes a few seconds to complete, not to mention it puts more stress on the HDD mechanics.
Unless it's simply for a storage drive where you don't care about performance I recommend you go with Seagate, Hitachi, or Samsung for laptop HDDs instead.
