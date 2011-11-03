Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: PCMark Application Performance

The Western Digital Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT is the overall performance winner in PCMark Vantage. The Toshiba MK6461GSYN and Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT trail at a distance, surprisingly close to each other. Both Samsung drives and the Hitachi Travelstar 5K750 seem to focus on quietness and low power consumption; they simply cannot keep up.