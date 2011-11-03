Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Streaming Reads/Writes
It seems obvious: performance-oriented hard drives with 7200 RPM spindles and correspondingly low access times should top the charts in Iometer’s streaming benchmark.
The reality is a little bit different, though. While Western Digital’s WD7500BPKT sits unchallenged at the top of the chart, the other 7200 RPM disk, Toshiba’s MK6461GSYN, and two 5400 RPM models (Samsung’s Spinpoint M8 HN-M500MBB and Western’s Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT), are clustered together below. Samsung’s Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB and the slowest drive, Hitachi’s Travelstar 5K750 HTS547575A9E384, trail far behind.
What flaw? The fact that the hard drive automatically goes to sleep (parks its head) after eight seconds of inactivity, and since this is hardwired into the firmware it completely dismisses what you set in your Power Options in the Windows 7 Control Panel. Why is this bad? Because if the HDD is inactive for more than eight seconds it needs to unpark its head, and that creates a very noticeable lag when launching applications or working with files because the process takes a few seconds to complete, not to mention it puts more stress on the HDD mechanics.
Unless it's simply for a storage drive where you don't care about performance I recommend you go with Seagate, Hitachi, or Samsung for laptop HDDs instead.
Hitachi 750GB $140-160
Samsung 1TB $220
WD 750GB $160
WD 1TB $230