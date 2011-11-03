Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Streaming Reads/Writes

It seems obvious: performance-oriented hard drives with 7200 RPM spindles and correspondingly low access times should top the charts in Iometer’s streaming benchmark.

The reality is a little bit different, though. While Western Digital’s WD7500BPKT sits unchallenged at the top of the chart, the other 7200 RPM disk, Toshiba’s MK6461GSYN, and two 5400 RPM models (Samsung’s Spinpoint M8 HN-M500MBB and Western’s Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT), are clustered together below. Samsung’s Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB and the slowest drive, Hitachi’s Travelstar 5K750 HTS547575A9E384, trail far behind.