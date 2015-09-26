AirVPN Review

Features & Specifications

AirVPN is the highest rated VPN service by our readers because of the company's commitment to using strong modern cryptography, its zero-knowledge privacy policy, open source clients, and ease of use. While other VPNs have been found vulnerable to LogJam and other DNS hijacking vulnerabilities, AirVPN users have always been protected against those types of attacks thanks to the team’s careful configuration of its security and its DNS leak protection features. AirVPN is also highly reliable and has no time, traffic or speed limit.

OpenVPN 4096-bit RSA keys size, AES-256-CBC Data Channel, 4096-bit Diffie-Hellman keys size, HMAC SHA1 Control Channel, TLS additional authorization layer key: 2048 bit. Perfect Forward Secrecy through Diffie-Hellman key exchange DHE. After the initial key negotiation, re-keying is performed every 60 minutes (this value can be lowered unilaterally by the client).

