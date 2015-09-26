AirVPN Review

Features & Specifications
AirVPN is the highest rated VPN service by our readers because of the company's commitment to using strong modern cryptography, its zero-knowledge privacy policy, open source clients, and ease of use. While other VPNs have been found vulnerable to LogJam and other DNS hijacking vulnerabilities, AirVPN users have always been protected against those types of attacks thanks to the team’s careful configuration of its security and its DNS leak protection features. AirVPN is also highly reliable and has no time, traffic or speed limit.
Supported Encryption
|OpenVPN
|4096-bit RSA keys size, AES-256-CBC Data Channel, 4096-bit Diffie-Hellman keys size, HMAC SHA1 Control Channel, TLS additional authorization layer key: 2048 bit.
|Perfect Forward Secrecy through Diffie-Hellman key exchange DHE. After the initial key negotiation, re-keying is performed every 60 minutes (this value can be lowered unilaterally by the client).
Watch that video to get an idea of it's performance (it's very good).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9bhbEm7JAk
That's what I'd go with. VPN always makes you loose bandwidth, the question is how much. Less the better.
Someone needs to make a VPN router. lol.
I've been testing out multiple VPNs over the past year, and I've gone from TorGuard to Private Internet Access, to IPVanish. All three of those were "Meh" in terms of the quality of their services.
Then I tried AirVPN, and no pun intended, I was blown away. It had a proper client, lots and lots of transparency, stability, and best of all, speed.
The other VPNs have been pretty inconsistent speed wise. IPVanish in particular was a bit odd. I did a speed test, and the speeds appeared amazing. However, in practice, I got much less than that on downloads. It could have been coincidence, considering how much that service lost connection, but it still seems a little shady.
All in all though, I'm going to be purchasing a quarterly subscription to AirVPN later today.
What do you think the average person uses VPN for? It sure as hell ain't playing games online.
Do a real test with a download over P2P
I can confirm that P2P downloading is extremely fast with AirVPN. They don't throttle it. During my three day trial, I downloaded ~80GB of files via torrents. They weren't the most popular in the world, with only a handful of seeders each, but I got on average around 3-5 MB/s download speed, which leads me to believe they don't throttle it at all. I was lucky get get 800KB/s with the others.