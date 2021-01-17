Alienware AW2521H 360Hz Monitor Review: Motion Blur Be Gone

Viewing Angles
The AW2521H’s fast IPS screen delivers decent off-axis image quality with a color shift to blue and a small reduction in brightness -- barely 10%. The monitor is very usable at up to 45 degrees off-center, very shareable, though its small size might make that a challenge. In the vertical plane, the color shifts to green and red, and light is reduced by 40%.
Screen Uniformity
Our measurements showed slight hotspots in our AW2521H sample’s upper right and lower left corners. The center also measured a bit brighter though we couldn’t see that issue. There is a slight glow in these areas that can be seen if all the room lights are off. If the image is anything but very dark, it isn’t a problem.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Our final tests are the reason we’re all here. Only a 360 Hz monitor can draw a full field white pattern in 3ms.
While that doesn’t seem like a big difference from 5 ms, it is easy to see when playing games. The reduction in motion blur is visible, and the response is addictive. You won’t care that the resolution is FHD. Maintaining resolution at 360 fps transcends pixel density every time. With 19ms total input lag, the AW2521H is pipped by the PG259QN, although you probably won’t be able to notice the difference. It should be noted that the 240 Hz Samsung isn’t far behind in total lag, but the screen draw time puts the 360 Hz screens on another level.
HD is waaaaay past is selling date. Who still wants to buy a monitor in this day and STILL be stuck for HD for many years to come?
This is also in conflict with Tom's recommending the world sweet spot res which is QHD. Move on already people.
Why would high refresh rates be a gimmick? I am a gamer with some competitive gaming background and I can tell you that high refresh rate makes a huge difference both in smoothness of scrolling and actual ease of aiming on FPS games. The usefulness diminishes as we go over 144Hz, but a blur remains, which this monitor supposedly reduces as much as possible. On https://www.testufo.com/ my 144Hz 1440p monitor shows a clear and very visible advantage over 60Hz. With regards to the 1080p, I agree that it is not for me either, but some of the best gamers in the world still use 1080p higher refresh monitors with 240Hz+ and the reason for this is because they can play better with them than a higher res lower refresh monitor, as simple as that. 1080p provides manufacturers a lower amount of pixels to be processed so they can push the price down to acceptable levels. That same monitor probably would not be possible on 1440p or would get crazy expensive as they have to string together processors to pump so many pixels out.
Over 144Hz it becomes more a feeling than seeing. Also I think this monitor is more than just Hz as reducing blur is just as much about pixel response as high Hz. You get very some bad 144Hz monitors compared to very good ones.
just how professional athletes are capable of super human feats, their footwear and attire matters just so they can shave off milliseconds.
the same applies to professional gamers. they are extremely good at what they do, and one shouldn't confuse someone who is good at games that plays on their down time versus those who do it professionally for a living. their entire day revolves around sharpening their skills, just like an athlete. so the mouse they use, the keyboard they use, the monitor all matters. resolution isn't as important to them, and there is an optimal screen size so their eyes move less. all professional gamers turn down all graphics and effects to maximize framerate and minimize any on screen distraction. this isn't for immersion. it's for a practical use to shave off milliseconds.
again, not for you.
This sounds like my reason for still using a CRT to play old games on my i7 PC at 800x600 or 640x480, except those are running only at 60Hz or 85Hz at most. Can somebody please compare this monitor to CRTs for blurring / ghosting in full-screen scrolling?
I'd also like to point out for the math-challenged here that a monitor with a 3ms response time can't quite hit 360 hz. So there's either some rounding or fudging going on.