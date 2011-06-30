AMD A8-3850 Review: Llano Rocks Entry-Level Desktops

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DirectX 9 And 11)

WoW players, rejoice. This game typifies what the Llano design is intended to enable. It doesn’t get much more mainstream than the World of Warcraft, and even at 1680x1050, it’s possible to get fluid frame rates, so long as you’re willing to dial down the graphics quality to Good and leave AA disabled. Where Core i3-2105 and 890GX fall flat on their respective faces, A8-3850 handles business.

AMD has a double-advantage in this specific title. Not only does it show up to this gunfight with the largest-caliber weapon, but the A8-3850 is also the only DirectX 11-capable part in the bunch. As it happens, the most recent 4.1 patch adds official DirectX 11 support to the game (it was experimental before). And whereas DirectX 11 can improve graphics quality, it’s all about improving performance in the Cataclysm expansion. We saw the effects of turning it on in World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide.

As a result, both the Intel Core i3 and AMD 890GX have to be tested using the slower DirectX 9 code path, while the Llano APU handily outperforms the competition via DX 11.