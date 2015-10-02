FreeSync: AMD's Approach To Variable Refresh Rates

Followup With Acer

Here are a few follow-up questions I asked Acer, along with responses from the company:

TH: What is the chip model of the Realtek/Novatek/MStar/(other?) scaler in the display?

Acer: We don't provide this information, for competitive reasons.

(Ed.: Next time, I'll make a mental note to open up the display and look before sending it back. Unfortunately, the display had been shipped back at the time we received this answer)

TH: Can you confirm the FreeSync range of the display?

Acer: The FreeSync range is 40 to 144Hz.

TH: Can you confirm that the display does not support backlight strobing?

Acer: It does not support backlight strobing.

TH: Is there any visual way to confirm that FreeSync is operating, other than just trusting that the option is checked in the Catalyst control center?

Acer: You can run the AMD FreeSync demo.

TH: Can you confirm that the overdrive setting is disabled in FreeSync mode (or, apparently, when using a DisplayPort cable in general with a GPU that supports FreeSync), whether that feature is enabled? I understand there should be a firmware update to address this issue. Does the display we used already include the latest firmware with the overdrive/FreeSync fix?

Acer: Users can adjust the OD setting in FreeSync mode. They can select Extreme/Normal/Off manually. The OD implementation is based on the scaler. AMD and our Original Device Manufacturer aligned response time values in FreeSync mode and implemented into the scaler design. AMD checked every Freesync monitor and worked with our product group during project development. We also went through AMD certification.

(Ed.: This is only true with the latest firmware installed. With the stock firmware, overdrive is effectively disabled when a DisplayPort connection is used, regardless of whether FreeSync is enabled or not)