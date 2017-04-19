AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11): 1920x1080 Results
Once again, Asus’ implementation of the Radeon RX 570 is just fast enough to overtake our factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in the average frame rate chart. The frame time variance and smoothness measurements show both solutions to be comparably enjoyable at this resolution.
2560x1440 Results
They maintain fair performance at 2560x1440, too. Although you could also step back from the Ultra preset for higher frame rates, The Witcher 3 is such a good-looking game that we wouldn’t want to.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.