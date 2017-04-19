AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results
AMD’s Radeon RX 470 is already faster than GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in Battlefield 1 using the game’s Ultra preset at 1920x1080. Asus’ ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 then adds 6% to the previous model’s average frame rate.
2560x1440 Results
The Radeon RX 570 even manages to pass Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB at 2560x1440. Excellent consistency means this should be a playable resolution and quality preset on AMD’s card.
Whereas the RX 570 retains 73% of its performance pushing from 1920x1080 to 2560x1440, the 3GB GTX 1060 takes a nearly 50% hit, landing right alongside the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. AMD’s 4GB of GDDR5 is already proving wiser than Nvidia’s decision to trim 3GB (plus CUDA cores/texture units) from its GeForce card.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.