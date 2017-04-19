AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

AMD’s Radeon RX 470 is already faster than GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in Battlefield 1 using the game’s Ultra preset at 1920x1080. Asus’ ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 then adds 6% to the previous model’s average frame rate.

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Radeon RX 570 even manages to pass Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB at 2560x1440. Excellent consistency means this should be a playable resolution and quality preset on AMD’s card.

Whereas the RX 570 retains 73% of its performance pushing from 1920x1080 to 2560x1440, the 3GB GTX 1060 takes a nearly 50% hit, landing right alongside the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. AMD’s 4GB of GDDR5 is already proving wiser than Nvidia’s decision to trim 3GB (plus CUDA cores/texture units) from its GeForce card.



