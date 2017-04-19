AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results

The Radeon RX 570 serves up an average frame rate 11% higher than the Radeon RX 470, approaching RX 480 territory in Hitman at 1920x1080. That’s enough performance to beat the GeForce GTX 970, which once sold for $330.

Hitman runs into big problems on the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB when you allow the game to override its memory safeguards. Of course, we do this to ensure a similar workload across the cards we’re testing. But it goes to show, yet again, where a 3GB card might stumble, even at 1920x1080.

2560x1440 Results

Although there’s little performance left to bleed off, switching to 2560x1440 hurts the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 even more; it achieves ~42% of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti’s average frame rate.

Meanwhile, Radeon RX 570 continues flying high with a 64 FPS average. Most of its run is spent above 50 FPS, aside from one dip that affects every card except for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.



