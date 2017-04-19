AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results
The Radeon RX 570 serves up an average frame rate 11% higher than the Radeon RX 470, approaching RX 480 territory in Hitman at 1920x1080. That’s enough performance to beat the GeForce GTX 970, which once sold for $330.
Hitman runs into big problems on the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB when you allow the game to override its memory safeguards. Of course, we do this to ensure a similar workload across the cards we’re testing. But it goes to show, yet again, where a 3GB card might stumble, even at 1920x1080.
2560x1440 Results
Although there’s little performance left to bleed off, switching to 2560x1440 hurts the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 even more; it achieves ~42% of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti’s average frame rate.
Meanwhile, Radeon RX 570 continues flying high with a 64 FPS average. Most of its run is spent above 50 FPS, aside from one dip that affects every card except for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.