AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Our last outing with The Witcher 3 saw us enabling HairWorks, since none of the comparison cards came from AMD. This time around, though, we turn that technology off to even the playing field.

Nevertheless, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 struggles at 2560x1440 with an average frame rate just behind Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070. We don’t observe problematic frame times, and our unevenness index indicates that Vega 64’s frame delivery is smooth. Aside from the competitive mismatch, The Witcher 3 still runs well.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The demands of 4K cause Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 to fall back, leaving Radeon RX Vega 64 to compete against GeForce GTX 1080. The two boards trade blows, but keep their minimum frame rates above 40 (and within AMD’s defined sweet spot for FreeSync-capable displays).

If you’re worried about those performance numbers, dropping one quality preset down from Ultra would help with that.



