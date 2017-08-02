AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Review

DirectX 12 Gaming Performance

After what we saw under DirectX 11, we're not expecting a big upset with DirectX 12.

Tom Clancy's The Division (DirectX 12)

The Division doesn't give us the best benchmark data ever, but it's still better than Hitman or Rise of the Tomb Raider. Moreover, AMD uses it as a shining example of what's possible after optimization for concurrent asynchronous compute.

Indeed, the Radeon Vega FE edges out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 in a comparison of average frame rate. But it remains 22 percent behind the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. If Vega could operate at a constant 1600 MHz, AMD might upset its rival for the first-place position. Unfortunately, that kind of frequency just isn't available from this form factor. Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, perhaps?

As before, frame rate over time comes next:

It’s easy to tell by just looking at the curves that the spikes are very similar for each card we test when overall rendering time isn’t taken into account.

The bars show us different rendering time intervals as percentages. GeForce GTX 1080 fares better than the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition from 16.66ms to 22.22ms and faster. But it also falls behind in the 22.22ms segment. This metric goes to AMD's Radeon Vega FE.

We find the same thing looking at frame time variance. The GeForce GTX 1080 is edged out by AMD's new graphics card.

When it comes to unevenness, the GeForce GTX 1080 pulls ahead of the Radeon RX Frontier Edition just slightly.

Small things appear to do AMD’s new card in. The Radeon Vega FE switches between clock rates more often than the GeForce GTX 1080, which impacts the subjective gaming experience in a small but meaningful way. Sensitive gamers will feel this difference. Some might call this nitpicking, but if the same behavior affects Radeon RX Vega 64, there's going to be an issue.



