AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Test Setup

Ryzen 3 1300X Ryzen 5 1500X Ryzen 5 1400 Cores / Threads 4C / 4T 4C / 8T 4C / 8T Base Clock Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz All-Core Boost 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz Two-Core Boost 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Unknown XFR Maximum 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz Unknown L3 Cache 8MB 2x 8MB 8MB L2 Cache 512KB per Core 512KB per Core 512KB per Core L1 Cache 64KB per Core 64KB per Core 64KB per Core CCX Config 2x2 2x2 2x2 TDP 65W 65W 65W MSRP $130 $190 $170

Test System & Settings

We’re testing Ryzen 3 1300X the same way that we tested the Ryzen 5 CPUs, using an inexpensive MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard that sells for around $100. This motherboard does allow for overclocking as long as the CPU supports it. Spoiler alert: we got Ryzen 3 1300X up to 4 GHz in the German lab and 3.9 GHz in the U.S.. The systems stayed stable for prolonged periods of time at these levels.

One particularly interesting feature offered by MSI's B350 Tomahawk is a temperature sensor in the socket area. You'll hear more about this later, since we gathered some interesting measurements to compare against AMD’s Tclt values.

The B350 Tomahawk is a Socket AM4 motherboard based on the B350 chipset. It has four DDR4 slots and supports up to 64GB of memory. Our configuration only required two slots, yielding 16GB (2x 8GB of DDR4-3200). The motherboard has one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 2.0 x4 slot, two PCIe 2.0 x1 slots, as well as two older PCI slots. There’s also an integrated 7.1-channel audio codec, as well as gigabit Ethernet, four SATA 6Gb/s ports, an M.2 connector, and the usual USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 3.0 ports.

Comparison Processors

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 View Site

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X View Site

Test System & Methodology

We introduced our new test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you'd like more detail about our general approach, check that piece out.

The only components that have changed since we published the article linked above are the CPU, system memory, motherboard, and cooling solution. The hardware currently used in our lab includes:

Test Equipment & Environment System Germany - AMD Ryzen 3, 5 and 7- MSI B350 Tomahawk- Intel Core i5-7600K, Core i5-7500- MSI Z270 Gaming 7- AMD FX-8370- Asus Sabertooth 990FX- 16GB (2x 8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 3200 (CL15-15-15-35)- 1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System)- 2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)- be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11, 850W Power Supply Unit (PSU)- Windows 10 Pro (Creators Update)- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition (Gaming)- Nvidia Quadro P6000 (Workstation) U.S. - Ryzen 5 1500X, 1400, Ryzen 3 1300X- MSI B350 Tomahawk- Intel Core i3-7300, i3-7300, Pentium G4620, G4650- MSI Z270 Gaming 7- 16GB (2x 8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 @ 2933 (Ryzen 3 1300X, 1400) and 3200 (Ryzen 5 1500X) (CL15-15-15-35)- EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE- 1TB Samsung PM863- SilverStone ST1500, 1500W- Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 Cooling Germany - Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller- Alphacool Eisblock XPX- Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers)U.S.- Corsair H115i- Corsair H100i v2- Arctic MX4 Monitor - Eizo EV3237-BK PC Case - Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods - Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case Power Consumption Measurement - Contact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card) - Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable - Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply - 2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function - 4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC) - 4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz) - 1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function Thermal Measurement - 1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect - Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording Noise Measurement - NTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz) - Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones) - Creative X7, Smaart v.7 - Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H) - Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm - Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA) - Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content