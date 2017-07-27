AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor
Grand Theft Auto V
We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.
Grand Theft Auto V tends to be Intel-friendly, but Ryzen 3 hands the Core i3 another defeat. After some tuning, the -1300X even beats AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 1500X, essentially matching the 4C/8T 1400 up at 3.9 GHz.
The Pentiums languish at the bottom of our chart, while the $117 Core i3-7100 has a tough time justifying its slight advantage over the $91 G4620.
Hitman (2016)
Hitman's Glacier engine scales well with core/thread count, giving the SMT-capable Ryzen models easy wins. The Core i3s triumph over a stock Ryzen 3 1300X, though overclocking propels the new Ryzen into a more compelling position.
Notice in the frame time chart that the 1500X and 1400 offer much lower frame times (green and blue lines at the bottom), highlighting this title's preference for extra threads.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Shadow of Mordor debuted in 2014, and like most older DX11 titles, it is primarily single-threaded. That means it naturally favors Intel's higher frequencies and IPC throughput. The Core i3-7300 establishes a convincing lead, which Ryzen 3 1300X simply cannot overcome (even after overclocking).
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
I don't remember when it was last time when we saw a review where, practically, in every chart AMD was at the top, and Intel at the bottom. It is refreshing really. Hopefully this will drive Intel to cleanup the mess it created in 5+ years of unchallenged leadership, and get its acts in order.
I'm enjoying the moment though. With my Ryzen 5 1600 :)
What I'm really curious to see for the mainstream/office segment is the Ryzen-Vega APUs.
Which is a great great thing after Intel's dominance & stranglehold for the last 6 years.
Intel price war ??
No that's not going to happen if it hasn't already ,they're way too arrogant to ever do that.
Too bad their Vega card seems like another Fury. I sold my stock and wait for the first benches before rebuying it. Also, indication is that RX will cost 600-650$ and barely beating a 1080 GTX. However Vega core are going to be incridilbe with AMD APU on the laptop segment. Nvidia MXM cards are going to be a bad investment and cost a fortune while everything will be on the same chip for AMD.