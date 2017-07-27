AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Project CARS & Far Cry Primal
Project CARS
Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among available cores.
Even though the Ryzen 5 1400 can work on eight threads at a time, it loses to Intel's dual-core Core i3 CPUs. In fact, the Ryzen 3 1300X easily outperforms AMD's 1400.
Intel's decision to add Hyper-Threading to its Pentium family, which many enthusiasts perceived as preparation for the Ryzen onslaught, pays dividends in this title. Meanwhile, those Core i3s remain convincing.
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 tends to respond well to high clock rates and IPC throughput, but it also responds well when SMT is disabled.
As the only processor in our line-up without SMT, the 1300X delivers solid stock performance and a great experience after overclocking.
I don't remember when it was last time when we saw a review where, practically, in every chart AMD was at the top, and Intel at the bottom. It is refreshing really. Hopefully this will drive Intel to cleanup the mess it created in 5+ years of unchallenged leadership, and get its acts in order.
I'm enjoying the moment though. With my Ryzen 5 1600 :)
What I'm really curious to see for the mainstream/office segment is the Ryzen-Vega APUs.
Which is a great great thing after Intel's dominance & stranglehold for the last 6 years.
Intel price war ??
No that's not going to happen if it hasn't already ,they're way too arrogant to ever do that.
Too bad their Vega card seems like another Fury. I sold my stock and wait for the first benches before rebuying it. Also, indication is that RX will cost 600-650$ and barely beating a 1080 GTX. However Vega core are going to be incridilbe with AMD APU on the laptop segment. Nvidia MXM cards are going to be a bad investment and cost a fortune while everything will be on the same chip for AMD.