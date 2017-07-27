AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Project CARS & Far Cry Primal

Project CARS

Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among available cores.

Even though the Ryzen 5 1400 can work on eight threads at a time, it loses to Intel's dual-core Core i3 CPUs. In fact, the Ryzen 3 1300X easily outperforms AMD's 1400.

Intel's decision to add Hyper-Threading to its Pentium family, which many enthusiasts perceived as preparation for the Ryzen onslaught, pays dividends in this title. Meanwhile, those Core i3s remain convincing.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 tends to respond well to high clock rates and IPC throughput, but it also responds well when SMT is disabled.

As the only processor in our line-up without SMT, the 1300X delivers solid stock performance and a great experience after overclocking.



