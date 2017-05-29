AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU Review

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Desktop CPU... Amazon Prime £219.95 £103.98 View Reduced Price Processeur AMD RYZEN5 1600 AF... Amazon Prime £119.97 View AMD Ryzen 5 1600 65W AM4... eBay £125.66 View Components4All AMD Ryzen 5... Amazon £159.99 View Show More Deals

Civilization VI & Dues Ex: Mankind Divided

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's demanding AI test isolates host processor performance, and historically responds better to high clock rates and IPC throughput than more cores.

Not surprisingly, then, Intel's Core i5-7600K leads in both its stock and overclocked configurations.

The overclocked Ryzen 5 1600 nearly matches the more expensive 1600X. However, AMD's 1500X beats the 1600 in a stock configuration due to its higher base and boost clock rates.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

The stock Ryzen 5 1600 encounters some frame time turbulence during the graphics test, but once again, tuning helps smooth out the wrinkles.

Intel's Core i5-7500 falls to the bottom of the group, while its stock Core i5-7600K also struggles. Interestingly, the latter Core i5 still achieves a notably higher minimum frame rate than the stock 1500X and 1600.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex continues to favor AMD's Ryzen processors, while the Intel CPUs hit a ceiling of some sort around 58 FPS. The average FPS chart reflects this dichotomy.

The game also doesn't respond well to overclocked Ryzen processors. Our 1600X and 1600 samples yield the same average FPS and frame time measurements in stock and overclocked configurations.



