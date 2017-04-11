AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU Review

GTA V, Hitman (2016), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Grand Theft Auto V
We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.
Core i5-7600K establishes a slight lead over the SMT-disabled Ryzen 5 1600X, but overclocking reveals just how effective Kaby Lake can be when we wring out all of its available headroom. If only we could explain that (repeatable) frame time spike it suffers toward the end of our benchmark...
Hitman (2016)
The overclocked Core i5-7600K lands at the top of our Hitman charts. Separately, disabling the Ryzen 5 1600X's SMT feature once again hurts performance and introduces frame time spikes.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor appears mostly graphics-bound, so there isn't much difference between the various host processors. That's good new for Ryzen 5 1600X, which provides solid performance against Intel's Core i5-7600K.
It appears that turning off SMT helps average frame rates a little. However, the frame time charts reveal worrying spikes that affect smoothness. Overclocking does help smooth out those wrinkles.
I honestly don't see a reason why to get a Ryzen 5 at this point since the i5 is definitely better for gaming and the Ryzen 7 is better for workstation use. The price alone takes it out of its own market.
31(!) Workstation benchmarks. Too less?
An issue that does stick out here is high price of the overclocking solution. How does the 7600k fair with a stock intel heatsink compared to the 1600x wraith spiral best overclocks? I think Ryzen has a real price advantage given the cooler required for a reasonable overclock.
Also how does the 7600K compare in games while twitch streaming against the 1600X?
Maybe that's your real-world test, but that isn't mine. And am I the only one that can see the workstation benchmarks on page 10? Everyone seems to be ignoring them and then complaining that they aren't there.