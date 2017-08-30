AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Review

Civilization VI, Battlefield 1 & Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

High frequencies and IPC throughput provide the best results in Civilization VI's AI test, which measures the available computational horsepower during a turn-based strategy gaming session.

The overclocked Intel processors lead, while AMD's Ryzen models populate the lower half of our chart. Interestingly, though, Threadripper 1920X triumphs over the 1950X in yet another lightly threaded title.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Both Skylake-X-based processors fall to the bottom of our chart in their stock configuration, which doesn't make sense given superior host processing resources. This is one of the notable performance regressions we have encountered with Intel’s new mesh architecture.

The Threadripper models lead the Intel competition at stock and overclocked settings. But the nimble Ryzen 7 1800X also demonstrates the value of a much less expensive platform. Core i7-7700K also does well out of the box, managing to outpace the brawnier stock Threadripper models. However, both the -7900X and -7700K do suffer significant frame time outliers.

Battlefield 1 (DX11)

The less expensive Core i7-7820X and -7700K CPUs outpace AMD's Threadripper processors, though much of this is due to Ryzen's tendency to stutter during the opening seconds of our benchmark sequence.

The 1950X outperforms Threadripper 1920X, suggesting this title scales with additional cores.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

A stock Core i7-7700K dominates this test. Still, the overclocked Threadripper models put up a good fight as they deliver a smooth experience at over 100 FPS.

The 1920X leads over the 1950X in both stock and overclocked configurations. Meanwhile, Intel's Core i7-7820X suffers severe frame time variance that manifests as visible stuttering.



