The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Building With The GX700

Antec designed its drive trays to expose cables on the insertion side, and then designed its drive cage for right-side insertion. This combination places cables against the right panel, as usual, but doesn’t require the left panel to be opened for drive removal.

Intended to make room for large power cords, a raised portion of the motherboard tray keeps us from installing oversized motherboards. That means it won't support the 10.5”-wide boards that were once popular among enthusiasts, limiting power users to the 9.625” ATX standard.

The raised edge is so close to the edge of a standard board that it almost blocks SATA cables as well. You can see it pushing against a connector in the image above.

The rest of the installation was fairly straightforward, with one more minor exception: the front-panel audio cable is so short we had to stretch it to reach our connector. And our connector is over an inch closer to the cable hole compared to most other motherboards. In other words, you might find it necessary to pull the cable out of its passage holes and loop it messily over the top of your motherboard.

The finished build looks ready for battle in spite of its modest materials. Though the panels of this sub-15-pound steel chassis feel a little flimsy, a rolled-edge drive cage braces it against lateral flex.