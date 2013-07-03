The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Cooler Master Storm Scout 2 Advanced

The Storm Scout 2 Advanced's drive cage looks surprisingly bare, since it uses individual side rails rather than trays for 3.5” hard drive installation. The two trays you do find in there adapt 2.5” drives, at up to two drives per tray.

Cooler Master’s cable kit supports the old AC'97 audio standard in addition to HD Audio, leaving an adapter cable dangling behind, regardless of the motherboard you install. USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 branch off from separate internal connectors to support four top-panel ports.

The use of drive rails significantly reduces the Storm Scout 2 Advanced's screw pack, though Cooler Master is kind enough to supply radiator screws in addition to the expected SSD screws, motherboard screws, and standoffs.