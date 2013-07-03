The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Building With The Storm Scout 2 Advanced

The Storm Scout 2’s adapter trays can be flipped to support a 2.5” drive on each side. Using them like that require you to use straight-ended cables in a market seemingly addicted to 90° connectors, however.

Our 5.25” drive slipped easily into the Storm Scout 2 Advanced's self-latching bay, and the rest of our full-sized components fit with equal ease. Extra space behind the motherboard tray and access hole flaps make this one of the cleanest installations of the eleven sub-$100 cases we rounded-up.

The filled case certainly looks like it hits our $100 limit, and anyone who tires of red lighting can disable it at the push of a top-panel button.