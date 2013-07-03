The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Building With The Storm Scout 2 Advanced
The Storm Scout 2’s adapter trays can be flipped to support a 2.5” drive on each side. Using them like that require you to use straight-ended cables in a market seemingly addicted to 90° connectors, however.
Our 5.25” drive slipped easily into the Storm Scout 2 Advanced's self-latching bay, and the rest of our full-sized components fit with equal ease. Extra space behind the motherboard tray and access hole flaps make this one of the cleanest installations of the eleven sub-$100 cases we rounded-up.
The filled case certainly looks like it hits our $100 limit, and anyone who tires of red lighting can disable it at the push of a top-panel button.
Is there any way tomshardware can put all the data together on a couple spreadsheets?
Performance data?
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/antec-gx700-cooler-master-storm-scout-2-advanced-in-win-gt1,3512-10.html
Or do you mean dimensional data?
I thought the final analysis was perhaps a bit brief with so many cases reviewed. It would be good to see some type of point or rating system for different factors that go into overall case value (i.e. Finish Quality, Build Quality, Component Accessibility, Flexible Layout Options, Cable Management).