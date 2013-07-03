The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

In Win GT1

In Win’s GT1 doesn’t have room for a CPU power cable access hole, so the company adds a slot to the top of its CPU cooler support access hole. Using the slot requires builders to wrap the cable around the back of the motherboard tray, through the CPU cooler hole, and over the top of the motherboard before installing the motherboard.

Five of the GT1’s six hard drive bays have trays, and we verified on its webpage that the sixth tray is intentionally left out. You're instead expected to favor the 2.5” SSD mount found on the cage’s center divider.

The GT1’s top-panel hard drive/SSD dock uses SATA power, but that doesn’t alleviate its need for an older four-pin power supply lead. Its built-in fan controller uses a four-pin hard drive power connector and outputs exclusively to fans that use the same dated Molex connector.

Standoffs that are pressed into the motherboard tray support ATX motherboards, so the GT1’s installation kit includes only those needed to adapt it to microATX motherboards. It also has enough large screws for the motherboard, a power supply, and two cards.

A set of small screws for 2.5” drives is also included, along with three cable ties and a pack of red trim rings to dress up front-panel vents.