The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Building With The GT1

The GT1 supports 2.5” drives both within its trays and via a separate mount at the center partition of its hard drive cage, but we chose instead to use its top-panel hard drive dock. Doing so encourages us to take our data with us.

The GT1’s motherboard tray is barely large enough that we could have installed a 10.5”-wide motherboard, and our ATX-standard 9.625” board fits perfectly. Due to the tray’s open bottom and limited space between the tray and right-side panel, we stashed most of our cables behind its 5.25” bays.

Our only remaining installation issue was that we had to connect the auxiliary +12 V lead to our motherboard before screwing the board onto its standoffs. That’s because the tray slot that accommodates this cable is far to small to pass the connector through with the board already in place.

Blue lights at the top of the GT1 flash in unison with hard drive activity, and are unlit most of the time. Internal lighting comes from the case’s rear fan, and is color-matched to the red inserts we snapped into the front panel vents.