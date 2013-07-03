The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.35 V Core
|CPU Cooler
|Coolink Corator DS 120 mm Tower
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79 WS: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011) O/C at 125 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1666 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 314.22
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
Samsung recently equipped all of our labs with its latest flagship SSD, the 840 Pro model MZ-7PD256.
Now we’re ready to make some noise! We’re counting on the overclocked hexa-core CPU to flood the case with heat, and Coolink’s Corator DS to flood the case with noise as it transfers that heat away from the processor.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is a great noise maker in its own right, its blower-style cooler spinning at a few thousand RPM at full speed. This reference card idles down to 40%, and we use full and idle speed settings for our load and idle tests.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 11 threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
|Real Temp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dB(A) weighting
Is there any way tomshardware can put all the data together on a couple spreadsheets?
Performance data?
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/antec-gx700-cooler-master-storm-scout-2-advanced-in-win-gt1,3512-10.html
Or do you mean dimensional data?
I thought the final analysis was perhaps a bit brief with so many cases reviewed. It would be good to see some type of point or rating system for different factors that go into overall case value (i.e. Finish Quality, Build Quality, Component Accessibility, Flexible Layout Options, Cable Management).