Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Texture Transparency Anti-Aliasing: 1680x1050

Unexpectedly, supersampling TrAA appears to have less of a relative impact than standard multi-sample AA at the higher resolution. This is great news! The lone exception is with the dual-card SLI configuration, which is clearly not optimized for TrAA.

Now let’s consider the less-reliable transparent anti-aliasing modes:

Indeed, all of the transparent modes seem to work more efficiently relative to pure MSAA as the resolution goes up. We weren't anticipating this, but we're happy to see it. We can’t wait to see what happens at 1080p!