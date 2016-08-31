AOC C3583FQ 35-inch Curved Ultra-Wide FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration
AOC’s unique menu system carries over to the C3583FQ with its strip of options that appear at the bottom-center of the screen. It’s one of the most efficient OSDs we’ve worked with. While it doesn’t have a lot of options, it doesn’t leave much out either.
The first section is called luminance, and it’s where you’ll find brightness, contrast, gamma, and other related controls. Eco Mode refers to the six picture presets. Standard is the default and the only place where all calibration controls are available. We found a seventh preset in the Color Temp menu called sRGB and as it turns out, that is the best out-of-box setting. We’ll provide more details below. Also in this menu is the Overdrive control. We found Medium to be the best option. Higher settings cause visible ghosting which ultimately robs the image of detail in fast-moving content.
In the Color Temp menu you’ll find four fixed presets plus an adjustable User mode. The RGB sliders are very precise and start at center-range which is a good thing.
The Picture Boost menu contains AOC’s unique BrightFrame feature. It places a sizeable and moveable window on the screen whose brightness and contrast can be adjusted independently from the surrounding image. It allows the user to highlight any desired area of the picture.
OSD setup controls things like transparency, position and timeout for the menus. We saw no need to move it from its convenient spot at the bottom of the screen.
Remaining options are in the Extras menu along with signal information indicating the resolution and refresh rate of incoming material. There are a number of different aspect ratio options that will help you get signals of all sizes to fit properly within the C3583FQ’s 21:9 shape. The default option, Full, stretches all resolutions to fill the screen. This can sometimes result in image distortion so take care to match pixel counts carefully when gaming or watching video.
Calibration
As shipped, the C3583FQ is set to the Standard picture mode. It doesn’t look too bad, although whites are a little too warm and gamma is clearly too dark. Changing to Gamma 2 gets you pretty close to 2.2 and that might be enough for most users. Those who wish to improve color accuracy have two choices: select the sRGB option in the Color Temp menu, or perform a full calibration in Standard mode. sRGB aces all our color tests but has one limitation: output is fixed at a bright 300cd/m2. Standard is fully adjustable but has slightly over-saturated color. It doesn’t make for an ideal measured result, but the image looks nice and vivid. And you have full control over peak output. If you want to try the latter option, here are our recommended settings.
|AOC C3583FQ Calibration Settings
|Eco
|Standard
|Brightness 200cd/m2
|58
|Brightness 120cd/m2
|28
|Brightness 100cd/m2
|20
|Brightness 80cd/m2
|13
|Brightness 50cd/m2
|3
|Contrast
|45
|Gamma
|2
|Color Temp User
|Red 42, Green 48, Blue 56
And at 35''? With this, you're going to get $600 of near CRT size pixels. I have a 27'' ($250) and, with it on my desk in front of me, pixels are already easily defined. In game as well, it's the one element holding back my otherwise stunning experience in W3 right now.
Add another 8'' to that, without enhancing the resolution, it'd be too much.
The only benefit I can see is if you sit far away from the screen (e.g. couch on the other side of the room) and watch movies with people (using something like VLC to zoom already 21:9 movies to fill the screen).
So, those who say things like 1080 whaaaaa, just know that you do not know what you are talking about. If the height matters so much to you, I would gladly sell you my 1920 monitor...*rotates monitor 90 degrees.
the monitor is a failure due to resolution, 35" and 2560*1080 is very poor.
My 21:9 34" LG monitor has 3440x1440 ~ 110 ppi
a typical 24" 1080 screen has ~91 ppi
this monitor has 79 ppi
The resolution is crap, you`ll be able to see the individual pixels on the monitor while working on it ... i wouldn`t recommend this monitor to anybody.
If a 1080p monitor were placed in DSR x1.78 and the markings were removed from the monitor and a game were running on it, with appropriate graphics settings applied to the corresponding GPU, you'd have a hard time distinguishing it from an actual 1440p monitor or a 4k one for that matter when DSR'd.
Pixel density... Unless you're sitting within 18 inches or have your mug right up on the monitor, you're not going to notice this when it's in 1080p on the desktop, web, word-processing, programs, etc.
My .02 cents... Spend your $1K on a monitor that WILL have glow issues while this monitor will allow $400 to be applied elsewhere in a system/upgrades or a GPU upgrade down the road and still have performance to match that the naked eye may or may not be able to discern.