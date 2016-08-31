AOC C3583FQ 35-inch Curved Ultra-Wide FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration

AOC’s unique menu system carries over to the C3583FQ with its strip of options that appear at the bottom-center of the screen. It’s one of the most efficient OSDs we’ve worked with. While it doesn’t have a lot of options, it doesn’t leave much out either.

The first section is called luminance, and it’s where you’ll find brightness, contrast, gamma, and other related controls. Eco Mode refers to the six picture presets. Standard is the default and the only place where all calibration controls are available. We found a seventh preset in the Color Temp menu called sRGB and as it turns out, that is the best out-of-box setting. We’ll provide more details below. Also in this menu is the Overdrive control. We found Medium to be the best option. Higher settings cause visible ghosting which ultimately robs the image of detail in fast-moving content.

In the Color Temp menu you’ll find four fixed presets plus an adjustable User mode. The RGB sliders are very precise and start at center-range which is a good thing.

The Picture Boost menu contains AOC’s unique BrightFrame feature. It places a sizeable and moveable window on the screen whose brightness and contrast can be adjusted independently from the surrounding image. It allows the user to highlight any desired area of the picture.

OSD setup controls things like transparency, position and timeout for the menus. We saw no need to move it from its convenient spot at the bottom of the screen.

Remaining options are in the Extras menu along with signal information indicating the resolution and refresh rate of incoming material. There are a number of different aspect ratio options that will help you get signals of all sizes to fit properly within the C3583FQ’s 21:9 shape. The default option, Full, stretches all resolutions to fill the screen. This can sometimes result in image distortion so take care to match pixel counts carefully when gaming or watching video.

Calibration

As shipped, the C3583FQ is set to the Standard picture mode. It doesn’t look too bad, although whites are a little too warm and gamma is clearly too dark. Changing to Gamma 2 gets you pretty close to 2.2 and that might be enough for most users. Those who wish to improve color accuracy have two choices: select the sRGB option in the Color Temp menu, or perform a full calibration in Standard mode. sRGB aces all our color tests but has one limitation: output is fixed at a bright 300cd/m2. Standard is fully adjustable but has slightly over-saturated color. It doesn’t make for an ideal measured result, but the image looks nice and vivid. And you have full control over peak output. If you want to try the latter option, here are our recommended settings.