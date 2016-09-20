AOC G2460PF 24-inch 144Hz FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration

OSD Tour

AOC has one of the most efficient OSDs in the business. Everything you need comes in just five sub-menus, six if you count the analog video controls that we didn’t need to use.

First up are luminance settings plus gamma and the G2460PF’s six picture modes. Standard is the default and best preset requiring only minimal adjustment to achieve a fairly accurate image. There is an additional preset in the color menu for sRGB but we found it measures exactly the same as Standard.

The overdrive option works best on Medium. Choosing Strong causes some visible ghosting that gets worse as framerates climb. At FHD resolution, you’ll be rocking 100fps with even mid-priced video boards. You also get game modes which alter gamma and color for specific game types, dynamic contrast, and a shadow control which coarsely adjusts low-end gamma to improve shadow detail. We suggest leaving all these options at their default settings.

The color menu has four fixed presets and a user mode. The RGB sliders start center range making precise adjustment easier. If you’re wondering what DCB Mode is, we suggest you try it for yourself. It alters color to enhance things like fleshtones, green fields, or sky blue. Using this feature is a matter of personal preference. It won’t replace an instrumented calibration.

Picture Boost is something unique to AOC monitors. It creates a bright frame within the picture that you can size and position, while its brightness and contrast are independently adjustable. It’s a cool way to highlight a specific portion of the image.

The OSD normally appears at the bottom center of the screen, but you can position it anywhere you like, adjust its transparency, and set the timeout up to two minutes.

The final menu is called Extra and has an input selector, aspect ratio control, and a reset function that returns the G2460PF to its factory defaults. You also get basic signal information but nothing about FreeSync. For that, you’ll have to consult AMD Catalyst. Our sample worked without issue at engaging both adaptive-refresh and 144Hz operation.

Calibration

In the Standard mode, you’ll see a fairly-accurate picture that isn’t screaming for calibration but whites look just a bit warm to our eyes. The Gamma 1 preset is also a tad bright, but the other two options are further from the mark, and they have a negative impact on grayscale tracking. We simply tweaked the RGB sliders to make small improvements in the average error levels. The contrast control must also be adjusted to bring tracking in line, because blue will clip if left at its default value. We suggest using the following settings for best results.