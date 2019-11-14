Aorus CV27F 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review: HDR on Budget

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The CV27F displays off-axis performance typical of a VA panel. Though detail stays strong at 45 degrees to the sides, the brightness reduction is around 40%, and there is a marked shift to green. The top-down view is much the same but with a red tint. Sharing a curved monitor is a dicey proposition anyway, especially in the 16:9 aspect ratio. You’ll have little trouble with multi-panel setups though. Head-on viewing shows no issues.

Screen Uniformity

The CV27F just sneaks in below our 10% standard for black screen uniformity. There were no visible hotspots or bleed areas in our sample. Our luminance meter noted a slight rise in the upper right zone, but we couldn’t see it with the naked eye.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Clearly, 165 Hz beats 144 Hz for both responsiveness and input lag. It’s hard to imagine 1-2ms making a difference, but higher refresh rates visibly reduce blur. With such a fast screen draw time, there was no judder on this screen, even during our gaming mouse’s quickest movements. The CV27F has a backlight strobe feature, but there’s no need to use it, especially since you must give up adaptive refresh to use it. Those extra Hz also reduce input lag a bit. 26ms is among the lowest scores in our database. We rate the CV27F as a competition-ready display, suitable for skilled players.

