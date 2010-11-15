Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

SMART1500SLT Management Software

As with other UPS devices, Windows 7 users also have the option of configuring their desktop’s power and shutdown settings using OS-based controls identical to those of notebook PCs. Those who need advanced features will find a friendly interface in Tripp Lite’s PowerAlert Agent Console.

Status menus show basic statistics of line voltage, load level, and battery state.

The SMART1500SLT is able to network Tripp Lite’s special power bars to enable load shedding, but doesn’t support it internally. Users can, however, configure how and when the UPS initializes system shutdown.