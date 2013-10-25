ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Benchmark And Overclocking Configurations

What should we compare to something as unique as a mini-ITX-based barebones configuration filled partly with our own gear? After building ASRock’s $550 barebones setup into a $1535 PC with the parts I had on hand, I picked our most closely-matching System Builder Marathon machines to compare. Overclocking won’t be a fair fight this time, since cooling was an issue for ASRock's compact case, but I’ll simply put a little more emphasis on its stock benchmark results.

Test Hardware Configurations ASRock M8 Custom Build SBM $1300 Enthusiast PC SBM $2550 Performance PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-4770K 3.2 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.10 GHz, 1.08 V Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.30 GHz, 1.25 V Intel Core i7-3930K 3.20 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.25 V Graphics (Overclock) GeForce GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008, O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200 GeForce GTX 770: 1037-1089 MHz GPU,GDDR5-7000, O/C to 1239 MHz GDDR5-7500 3 x GeForce GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU,GDDR5-6008, O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680 Memory (Overclock) 8 GBKingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.5 V 8 GB Corsair DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1800 CL 9-11-11-28, 1.535 V 16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable Motherboard (Overclock) ASRock Z87-M8: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK Gigabyte Z87X-OC: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK Optical Lite-On DC-8A2SH 8x DVDRW Samsung SH-224: 24x DVD±R Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R Case ASRock M8 mini-ITX Slim Tower Antec GX 700 Lian Li PC-9NA CPU Cooler Xigmatek CAC-EXAI6-U01 With Noctua NF-F12 Fan Corsair H50 Noctua NH-D14 SE2011 Hard Drive Samsung MZ-7PD256BW: 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Samsung 840 MZ-7TD120BW 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power FSP450-60GHS(85)-R: 450 W, SFX, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

That doesn’t mean I won’t mention overclocking at all, though. Don Woligroski’s $1300 PC faced significant CPU overclocking issues, despite his larger CPU cooler, and 4.3 GHz is barely a step above the 4.1 GHz I achieved.

His system also topped-out at DDR3-1800 CAS 9. I believe my DDR3-1600 CAS 8 will be a close performance match.

A single GeForce GTX 760 overclocks far easier in the M8 compared to three GeForce GTX 760s in SLI. ASRock’s M8 now has the GeForce GTX 760/Core i7-4770K configuration previously recommended by one of our readers for the $1300 build.

Though Nvidia's graphics cards also support Surround mode up to 5760x1080, StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI adapter gives us the flexibility of even higher resolutions in the future, without the need to buy new dual-interface monitors. The adapter also enables Surround 3D mode with our current 5760x1080 configuration.