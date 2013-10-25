ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Benchmark And Overclocking Configurations
What should we compare to something as unique as a mini-ITX-based barebones configuration filled partly with our own gear? After building ASRock’s $550 barebones setup into a $1535 PC with the parts I had on hand, I picked our most closely-matching System Builder Marathon machines to compare. Overclocking won’t be a fair fight this time, since cooling was an issue for ASRock's compact case, but I’ll simply put a little more emphasis on its stock benchmark results.
|Test Hardware Configurations
|ASRock M8 Custom Build
|SBM $1300 Enthusiast PC
|SBM $2550 Performance PC
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i7-4770K 3.2 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.10 GHz, 1.08 V
|Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.30 GHz, 1.25 V
|Intel Core i7-3930K 3.20 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.25 V
|Graphics (Overclock)
|GeForce GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008, O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200
|GeForce GTX 770: 1037-1089 MHz GPU,GDDR5-7000, O/C to 1239 MHz GDDR5-7500
|3 x GeForce GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU,GDDR5-6008, O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
|Memory (Overclock)
|8 GBKingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.5 V
|8 GB Corsair DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1800 CL 9-11-11-28, 1.535 V
|16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|ASRock Z87-M8: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|Gigabyte Z87X-OC: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|Optical
|Lite-On DC-8A2SH 8x DVDRW
|Samsung SH-224: 24x DVD±R
|Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
|Case
|ASRock M8 mini-ITX Slim Tower
|Antec GX 700
|Lian Li PC-9NA
|CPU Cooler
|Xigmatek CAC-EXAI6-U01 With Noctua NF-F12 Fan
|Corsair H50
|Noctua NH-D14 SE2011
|Hard Drive
|Samsung MZ-7PD256BW: 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Samsung 840 MZ-7TD120BW 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Power
|FSP450-60GHS(85)-R: 450 W, SFX, 80 PLUS Bronze
|Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze
|Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL
|Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
That doesn’t mean I won’t mention overclocking at all, though. Don Woligroski’s $1300 PC faced significant CPU overclocking issues, despite his larger CPU cooler, and 4.3 GHz is barely a step above the 4.1 GHz I achieved.
His system also topped-out at DDR3-1800 CAS 9. I believe my DDR3-1600 CAS 8 will be a close performance match.
A single GeForce GTX 760 overclocks far easier in the M8 compared to three GeForce GTX 760s in SLI. ASRock’s M8 now has the GeForce GTX 760/Core i7-4770K configuration previously recommended by one of our readers for the $1300 build.
Though Nvidia's graphics cards also support Surround mode up to 5760x1080, StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI adapter gives us the flexibility of even higher resolutions in the future, without the need to buy new dual-interface monitors. The adapter also enables Surround 3D mode with our current 5760x1080 configuration.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Second Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-second Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Handbrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCodeStudio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Awesome way of thinking Thomas, that's why I love you guys. I am curious however to know if you emailed them to tell them about this solution. Since it made such a dramatic difference they should change the way those fans are positioned.
Does the added trace length or extra connection required to use a riser card impose any kind of penalty on graphics cards? Please test this, by using one on a typical motherboard just for some measurements.