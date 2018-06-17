ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX580 8G OC Review: A Solid Rookie Effort

Board Layout & Power Supply

Power Supply And Layout

Although ASRock's board deviates significantly from AMD's reference Radeon RX 480, it's still based on that design's specifications in many respects. Uniquely, however, it's manufactured by Yufo Electronics Co., Ltd. of Taoyuan, Taiwan, rather than PC Partner.

We immediately pick out the GPU's six power phases. Because ASRock uses one eight-pin auxiliary power connector, it doesn't have any issues dividing those phases between the PCIe connector and motherboard slot. Moreover, ASRock consistently uses polymer capacitors at the voltage regulator's critical points.

A close look at how the board was assembled reveals that large components like the coils were not placed by machines. Regardless, ASRock's soldering quality is good, as is the back side's simple surface seal.

International Rectifier's IR3567B dual-output digital multi-phase controller serves as the heart of this card's voltage regulation circuit. Although it supports 6+2-phase designs, in ASRock's case it controls the GPU's six phases and the memory's single phase.

The CHL8510/IR3537 is one of the most popular gate drivers for controlling high- and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. ASRock uses it to control the Phantom Gaming X's six GPU power phases.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The voltage regulation circuit is implemented in classic form. Whereas some manufacturers favor highly integrated power stages with MOSFETs, gate drivers, and Schottky diodes built-in, ASRock employs discrete components that spread heat out more evenly and are easier to cool.

On the high side of each phase, we find a single Sinopower SM4336 N-channel MOSFET. The low side utilizes two SM4373s per phase.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The ferrite-core coils are unlabeled, though we can see they were poured into a housing made of sintered material. More than likely, ASRock went with familiar 220nH coils for the GPU voltage transformers. The memory's 1mH coil is generously-sized indeed.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The GDDR5's power supply is implemented through the IR3567B's second output, which controls the voltage transformers directly. Again, there's a single Sinopower SM4336 N-channel MOSFET on the high side, while the low side sports one SM4373.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Phantom Gaming X's memory comes from Micron, and not Samsung like most other Radeon RX 580s. Eight MT51J256M32HF-80:B modules operate at 8 Gb/s, yielding a theoretical bandwidth of 256 GB/s on Ellesmere's 256-bit bus.

ASRock implements a single BIOS, likely for cost reasons. Its location just below the GPU package's edge is rather unusual since that's typically a hot-spot.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content