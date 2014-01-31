Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Metro: Last Light, 5760x1080

Metro is a similarly-taxing title. To get it running well across three monitors, we dropped the detail preset from Very High to High and turned off tessellation.

Once again, when we're able to benchmark using FCAT, the dual-GPU Radeon-based configurations are reduced to unplayable frame rates.

The rest of the field yields stronger performance.

The Radeon HD 7950 Boost cards in CrossFire suffer horrible spikes in frame time variance; the Radeon HD 7990 doesn't do much better. In fact, these numbers take us all the way back to September of last year, when a crowd of game enthusiasts blindly singled out the GeForce GTX 690 for delivering a smoother experience than AMD's former flagship in Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner. Almost five months later, and we're still waiting for AMD to resolve those issues.

With that said, even the GeForce GTX 690 registers some variance, while Asus' Mars 760 runs smoothly.