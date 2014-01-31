Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Grid 2, 5760x1080

Grid 2 rounds out our condensed benchmark suite. We're able to keep this game's detail settings maxed out with 8x MSAA and soft ambient occlusion enabled, despite the increase to 5760x1080.

AMD's dual-GPU configurations continue demonstrating problematic performance, while the other cards we're testing maintain more than our requisite 30 FPS.

As with any other test run across three monitors, two AMD Radeon GPUs struggle to render frames in a smooth, consistent manner. Asus' Mars 760 does post some unsavory spikes, but clearly has pacing better-handled.