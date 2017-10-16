Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Power Consumption

The power consumption we measured during our gaming loop lands right around the 275W target specified in this card's BIOS. It's even lower when we apply a stress test, since more heat forces the clock rates down.

Even when we dial in the highest power target possible, the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition remains within its defined limits. As a result, it looks like voltage is the bottleneck here, rather than maximum power.

The following graph shows the corresponding voltages for both runs using Asus' default settings:

Load On The Motherboard Slot

With a maximum of 3.2A during our stress test and 2.6A in a typical gaming workload, the ROG Strix lands well below the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.

Power Consumption

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The graphs in the album above help illustrate our measurement results.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content