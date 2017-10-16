Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Power Consumption
The power consumption we measured during our gaming loop lands right around the 275W target specified in this card's BIOS. It's even lower when we apply a stress test, since more heat forces the clock rates down.
Even when we dial in the highest power target possible, the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition remains within its defined limits. As a result, it looks like voltage is the bottleneck here, rather than maximum power.
The following graph shows the corresponding voltages for both runs using Asus' default settings:
Load On The Motherboard Slot
With a maximum of 3.2A during our stress test and 2.6A in a typical gaming workload, the ROG Strix lands well below the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.
Power Consumption
The graphs in the album above help illustrate our measurement results.
If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
I see the confusion.
There are 4 versions of the card.
ASUS ROG Poseidon
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
$859
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
$759
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
$1199
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
$1299
You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.
Less complaining, More research
I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.
Check out my build:
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6
In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
