Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: The Fastest Card We've Ever Tested

Extreme performance and lots of RGB

By

Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

Liquid cooling and a colorful light show combine to create an extreme enthusiast-grade RTX 3080 Ti that surpasses all of the other GPUs we've tested so far. But at this price you wonder why there’s no ROG Strix LC RTX 3090.

For

  • + High out-of-box clocks
  • + Excellent cooling and performance
  • + Attractive design with lots of RGB

Against

  • - 'Only' 12GB VRAM
  • - No memory OC at stock
  • - Requires a very spacious case

The Asus ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti sets a new record for out-of-box performance, no doubt helped along by the copious RGB lighting — you all know RGB makes your PC parts go faster, right? Despite having just half the VRAM of the RTX 3090, a healthy factory overclock combined with excellent cooling make this the fastest graphics card we've ever tested, at least until the next heavily factory overclocked card shows up. This would potentially be one of the best graphics cards you could buy right now, if you could actually go out and buy it.

The formula for breaking records isn't much of a secret: deliver more power and better cooling to the GPU, allowing for higher clock speeds. That's precisely what Asus has done with the ROG Strix LC line. We've seen the same core design before, in the ROG Strix LC RX 6800 XT specifically, but the RTX 3080 Ti model has to kick things up a notch. Asus added a third 8-pin PEG power connector, giving a total theoretical maximum power delivery of 525W. Here are the specs, compared to the other RTX 3080 Ti cards we've reviewed: 

Graphics CardRTX 3080 Ti AsusRTX 3080 TiRTX 3080 Ti Zotac
GPUGA102GA102GA102
Process TechnologySamsung 8NSamsung 8NSamsung 8N
Transistors (Billion)28.328.328.3
Die size (mm^2)628.4628.4628.4
SMs / CUs808080
GPU Cores102401024010240
Tensor Cores320320320
RT Cores808080
Boost Clock (MHz)1860 (OC mode), 1830 (Gaming mode)16651710
VRAM Speed (Gbps)191919
VRAM (GB)121212
VRAM Bus Width384384384
ROPs112112112
TMUs320320320
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)38.134.135
TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor)152 (305)136 (273)140 (280)
Bandwidth (GBps)912912912
TDP (watts)380?350350

Fundamentally, these are all the same GPU, so the only real difference is in clock speeds and power. Asus doesn't specify a card TGP, but does recommend at least an 850W power supply. Based on our testing, which we'll get to later, we've listed an approximate TDP of 380W. Enabling the OC mode increased the power limit by an additional 10%, meaning the card could potentially draw as much as 420W, but in practice other limits (like clock speed) come into play, which we'll see in the power testing on page four.

Besides increasing the clocks, Asus provides some other extras. For example, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with the usual gamut of three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. While DisplayPort generally remains the preferred solution among gamers for the time being, HDMI 2.1 technically allows for higher resolutions and bandwidths. We haven't seen any DisplayPort 2.0 hardware yet, and HDMI 2.1 provides for up to 8K 60Hz over a single cable, which should prove more than sufficient for many years to come.

