Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: The Fastest Card We've Ever Tested

Test Setup for Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Our test configuration for the hardware and software remains unchanged from other recent reviews. We're using an 8-core/16-thread Core i9-9900K running stock clocks, but with DDR4-3600 memory and the XMP profile enabled. The CPU generally runs at 4.7GHz during our gaming benchmarks, though the slightly older Coffee Lake architecture can be a bit of a bottleneck at lower resolutions.
We're also still running Windows 10 21H1. We plan to update to Windows 11 in the near future and see how that impacts performance — which will also require retesting a bunch of GPUs, so we're not looking to jump on the preview builds just yet.
We already tested ray tracing and DLSS performance using the reference RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, so we're limiting testing on third-party cards to our standard 13 game test suite, running at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p at ultra (or equivalent) settings. Each test setting gets run multiple times, to ensure the consistency of our results. Now let's see how much the liquid cooling and factory overclock help with performance.
But..!!!....in all honesty, only the braindead would shell out £1400-£1700 (-$2336.90) for a 'gaming' (!!) GPU.
Shocking, disgusting, pathetic...need I say more!
Also, PoW isn't going away any time soon. Certainly not in months, not in 2022, maybe in a couple years.
Back before this insanity and we had the $1200 2080 Ti it was expensive for sure, BUT it was the ultra high end AND with 12 month financing affordable for most anyone with a steady job, so it wasn't out of reach for the majority.
In 2021 with rampant inflation affecting everyday life and insane GPU prices, it's a far different story. When you're talking upwards of $2000 for a GPU, even though it is ultra high end, it's not exactly attainable for most people anymore .
And to me that just takes all the fun out of it. Unlike other things far too expensive for most people to ever dream of owning, such as an exotic car or expansive house, there's nothing about a GPU to marvel at or to get excited about for not owning one other than knowing that one day that performance will become the next mainstream and then entry level performance.
The problem is, if the trend continues, that performance boost for mainstream and entry levels will be followed by a major price increase.
It seems like the marginal added cost shouldn't be very much. The difference between high end air and AIO is not too much.
Sometimes I wonder that - mining wannabes and actual miners excluded - how many of these are really bought by those both with the use themselves, as opposed to their offspring or S.O. etc., and the means themselves, as opposed to those of their guardians, or some other windfall.