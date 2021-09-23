Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: The Fastest Card We've Ever Tested

We were more than a little underwhelmed with the Zotac RTX 3080 Ti Amp Holo Black, which basically tied the Founders Edition in terms of performance. The Asus ROG Strix LC scoffs at such paltry improvements and zips past the other 3080 Ti cards, then keeps right on going as it waves to the RTX 3090. Currently, the Asus ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti is the fastest graphics card — out of the box — that we've ever tested.
Overall, the Asus card was 7% faster than the Zotac and Founders Edition cards at 4K ultra, and 4% faster than the RTX 3090 Founders Edition. Okay, that's not a massive difference, but it's at least measurable and consistent. We even saw up to a 12% lead over the other 3080 Ti cards in Watch Dogs Legion and The Division 2, and the Asus was up to 7% faster than the 3090 FE in individual game results at 4K.
We start to encounter some GPU bottlenecks once we drop to 1440p, and it's only going to get worse at 1080p. AMD's Big Navi architecture also tends to do better at lower resolutions, as the Infinity Cache provides proportionately larger improvements in effective bandwidth. There were several games in our suite where AMD's RX 6900 XT beats even the Asus ROG Strix LC, and at 1440p Horizon Zero Dawn joins Assassin's Creed, Borderlands 3, and Forza Horizon 4 in favoring Team Red. Still, overall the Asus card was 5–6% faster than the Zotac and Nvidia cards, and 2% faster than the RTX 3090. It was also 5% faster than the RX 6900 XT.
Cards like the RTX 3080 Ti aren't really intended to run at 1080p, at least not without other stuff like ray tracing. The Core i9-9900K becomes more of a limiting factor, and the 128MB Infinity Cache on AMD's Navi 21 GPUs helps push the RX 6900 XT to the top of the overall chart. Of course, that's also thanks to our use of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is laughably biased toward AMD's latest GPUs. Then again, even Watch Dogs Legion has the RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT beating the fastest Nvidia GPUs.
But..!!!....in all honesty, only the braindead would shell out £1400-£1700 (-$2336.90) for a 'gaming' (!!) GPU.
Shocking, disgusting, pathetic...need I say more!
Also, PoW isn't going away any time soon. Certainly not in months, not in 2022, maybe in a couple years.
Back before this insanity and we had the $1200 2080 Ti it was expensive for sure, BUT it was the ultra high end AND with 12 month financing affordable for most anyone with a steady job, so it wasn't out of reach for the majority.
In 2021 with rampant inflation affecting everyday life and insane GPU prices, it's a far different story. When you're talking upwards of $2000 for a GPU, even though it is ultra high end, it's not exactly attainable for most people anymore .
And to me that just takes all the fun out of it. Unlike other things far too expensive for most people to ever dream of owning, such as an exotic car or expansive house, there's nothing about a GPU to marvel at or to get excited about for not owning one other than knowing that one day that performance will become the next mainstream and then entry level performance.
The problem is, if the trend continues, that performance boost for mainstream and entry levels will be followed by a major price increase.
It seems like the marginal added cost shouldn't be very much. The difference between high end air and AIO is not too much.
Sometimes I wonder that - mining wannabes and actual miners excluded - how many of these are really bought by those both with the use themselves, as opposed to their offspring or S.O. etc., and the means themselves, as opposed to those of their guardians, or some other windfall.