Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: The Fastest Card We've Ever Tested

Extreme performance and lots of RGB

By

Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Performance isn't the only important metric when it comes to graphics cards. We also test power consumption using in-line monitoring tools and Powenetics software. We log power, clock speeds, temperatures, and fan speeds (note that the fan speed data wasn't properly collected for the Zotac card — we're working to fix that). We loop the Metro Exodus benchmark five times at 1440p ultra settings, and then run FurMark stress test at 1600x900 for over 10 minutes.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For the Asus card, we're also collecting these power metrics in both the default Gaming mode as well as using the OC mode. Again, all of our benchmarks were done with OC mode enabled, for maximum performance. Here we'll get to see how much that affects power consumption, temperatures, and other aspects of the card. Note that in limited testing, the OC mode improved performance just 1–2%.

Power consumption for the Asus 3080 Ti was about 10W higher than the Founders Edition in Metro Exodus and 20W higher in FurMark. The Zotac card actually used less power than the Founders Edition, but it also didn't perform any better. Enabling OC mode adds another 15–20W of power, still far lower than the theoretical limit you'd expect from a 10% increase. The other charts will help explain the power difference, as all of these factors are interrelated.

The Asus card managed to deliver the highest GPU clocks we've seen from an Nvidia card to date, which isn't surprising considering the added cooling. It averaged nearly 2GHz in Metro Exodus, beating the Founders Edition by over 175MHz and the Zotac card by 145MHz. It's still a far cry from the 2.3–2.5GHz we're seeing on AMD's RX 6000 GPUs, but those are very different architectures. The gap in FurMark is even larger, where the Asus card averaged 1575MHz compared to just 1278MHz on the Zotac card, and that 300MHz advantage more than explains the 25W power gap. As for the overclocking mode, it helped a lot more in FurMark, adding 115MHz to the average clocks, but in Metro it only increased the GPU clock by about 20MHz.

Fan speeds and temperatures are the final part of the power and performance story. Asus seems to play it pretty conservatively, with fan speeds quickly ramping up to a steady 1750 RPM, give or take. The flip-side of that is that the GPU temperatures on the Asus card during the Metro and FurMark tests pretty much flatlined at 54C max, over 15C cooler than the Zotac card and 20C lower than the Founders Edition. There's definitely plenty of cooling headroom left in the tank — and enabling the OC mode doesn't really change things.

We also measure peak noise levels using an SPL meter at a distance of 15cm from the GPU fans. We had to shift the radiator around a bit so that both it and the single blower fan on the card were equidistant from the SPL meter, and the result was a noise level of 51.8 dB(A). Interestingly, that corresponded to a rather high fan speed of 80%, so setting a static 75% fan speed dropped the noise level to 48.8 dB(A). The Zotac card was a bit quieter, but also ran at higher temperatures, while the Founders Edition was slightly louder (52.0 dB(A)) but ran significantly hotter.

Jarred Walton
Jarred Walton

Jarred Walton's (Senior Editor) love of computers dates back to the dark ages, when his dad brought home a DOS 2.3 PC and he left his C-64 behind. He eventually built his first custom PC in 1990 with a 286 12MHz, only to discover it was already woefully outdated when Wing Commander released a few months later. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Brigham Young University and has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tech0000
    yeah so high end graphics cards RTX-anything and AMD-anything are unobtainium - therefore any review is frustratingly meaningless. Scalpers and crypto mines are the only buyers - don't see this changing anytime. Hopefully "Lovelace" will have better availability when it launches next year. At this stage in the product generation cycle, you might as well skip and RTX 30xx all together. Stick with what you got until next year.
    Reply
  • saunupe1911
    So you guys have never tested a Kingpin??? Heck I should have resold you mine at a fair price LOL!!!!
    Reply
  • sizzling
    Tech0000 said:
    yeah so high end graphics cards RTX-anything and AMD-anything are unobtainium - therefore any review is frustratingly meaningless. Scalpers and crypto mines are the only buyers - don't see this changing anytime. Hopefully "Lovelace" will have better availability when it launches next year. At this stage in the product generation cycle, you might as well skip and RTX 30xx all together. Stick with what you got until next year.
    Depends where you are. I’m UK and I’ve just looked and can find several 3080Ti versions in stock between £1400-£1700 for delivery tomorrow.
    Reply
  • Jim90
    sizzling said:
    I’ve just looked and can find several 3080Ti versions in stock between £1400-£1700 for delivery tomorrow.

    But..!!!....in all honesty, only the braindead would shell out £1400-£1700 (-$2336.90) for a 'gaming' (!!) GPU.

    Shocking, disgusting, pathetic...need I say more!
    Reply
  • sizzling
    Jim90 said:
    But..!!!....in all honesty, only the braindead would shell out £1400-£1700 (-$2336.90) for a 'gaming' (!!) GPU.

    Shocking, disgusting, pathetic...need I say more!
    I agree the price is insane, I paid £750 for my 3080. You can’t compare GBP to USD as we have 20% VAT on the price. Usually the USD and GBP numbers are similar so 750GBP would normally sell at about 750 USD. However the point was they are in stock, if people would stop paying these prices they would drop.
    Reply
  • Schlachtwolf
    I have the Asus 6800xt version of this Asus WC line-up, apart from the Asus logo on the side it is nearly identical. And yes it is a 1440p beast.... cool, quiet (once I replaced the poor quality Asus fans that had a lot of play in them and rattled with Noctua fans) and looks a peach !!!
    Reply
  • LolaGT
    What a monster, but these are never seen owned by the masses, not even the similar cards of ten years ago. These are for the elite with literally money to burn.

    Also, PoW isn't going away any time soon. Certainly not in months, not in 2022, maybe in a couple years.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I just find it harder and harder to get excited about GPUs as long as the prices are so out of whack, the economy looks worse every day, and the upper end becomes out of reach for more and more people.

    Back before this insanity and we had the $1200 2080 Ti it was expensive for sure, BUT it was the ultra high end AND with 12 month financing affordable for most anyone with a steady job, so it wasn't out of reach for the majority.

    In 2021 with rampant inflation affecting everyday life and insane GPU prices, it's a far different story. When you're talking upwards of $2000 for a GPU, even though it is ultra high end, it's not exactly attainable for most people anymore .

    And to me that just takes all the fun out of it. Unlike other things far too expensive for most people to ever dream of owning, such as an exotic car or expansive house, there's nothing about a GPU to marvel at or to get excited about for not owning one other than knowing that one day that performance will become the next mainstream and then entry level performance.

    The problem is, if the trend continues, that performance boost for mainstream and entry levels will be followed by a major price increase.
    Reply
  • Co BIY
    Every graphics card over $1000 should have a AIO style remote cooler.

    It seems like the marginal added cost shouldn't be very much. The difference between high end air and AIO is not too much.
    Reply
  • JWNoctis
    If I could have a guess, the middling people with both the income and financial sense to keep a healthy rainy-day reserve (but not much more) are also often financially too sensible to buy high-end GPUs like these for themselves at current prices, unless they need it for a living.

    Sometimes I wonder that - mining wannabes and actual miners excluded - how many of these are really bought by those both with the use themselves, as opposed to their offspring or S.O. etc., and the means themselves, as opposed to those of their guardians, or some other windfall.
    Reply