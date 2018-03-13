Asus ROG Strix XG32V Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Big, Smooth & Colorful

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

VA technology is a little weak in off-axis image quality. While better than TN, it shows significant color shifts when viewed at 45° to the sides or from the top. At a normal distance, the XG32V’s curvature causes no issues. If you plan to install two or three of them, make sure to match the radius so you’re always looking on-center when you turn your head in the horizontal plane. Despite the green tint, detail holds up well while brightness drops off by about 50%.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

The challenge of manufacturing curved screens means uniformity can sometimes be a hit-or-miss affair. Our XG32V sample posts a solid sub-10% result in the black field test and a low 7.6% in the white. We saw no evidence of bleed or glow at any time, or from any angle. In the color test, which uses an 80% gray field pattern, we saw a faint green tint across the bottom of the screen, but that did not appear when we watched video or played games.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

While the 240Hz monitors run away with the response test win, the XG32V isn’t far behind with a quick 10ms score. Input lag is even more impressive; it actually beats the ViewSonic XG2530 by one millisecond. In practice, no one will see that difference, but it’s great to see a large VA monitor that can hang with the super-fast 25” models. This is where that QHD resolution becomes a positive factor. Playing at 100fps and above is a completely different experience than what one experiences at 60Hz.

Gaming With FreeSync

We have yet to be dissatisfied with the gaming performance of any Asus ROG monitor, and the Strix XG32V is no exception. The screen stays locked to the video card’s output framerate regardless of load. Low-Frequency Compensation kicks in below 48Hz, so even rates in the 30s look smooth. When the action gets into the 90-100fps range, the mouse becomes a perfect link between your wishes and on-screen movement.

Smooth response is to be expected from a monitor like this, but we were also impressed by the contrast and image depth. 3000:1 is a significant jump over the 1000:1 seen from most IPS and TN screens. The detail in fine textures is almost tactile. This makes up for the sub-4K resolution when playing. And the screen’s size and curvature are ideal for a fully-immersive experience. We love ultra-wide monitors, but never missed the extra width when playing on the Strix XG32V. The extra height is appreciated, to say the least.

Overdrive is fully functional at all refresh rates, and while FreeSync is active. We started out on the max level (5), but quickly dialed it back to 3 when white ghosting appeared around small fast-moving objects. It’s not always there, but the superb black levels made a little more obvious when it did appear. At the lower setting, blur was not a factor thanks to the monitor's high refresh.

