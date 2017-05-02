Asus ROG Swift PG258Q Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Luminance

In the first three tests (Racing, sRGB, and FPS), you can see that the outer color points (100% saturation) are right on target, but the inner measurements, those that represent the lion’s share of image content, are quite over-saturated. FPS is the worst with targets that are off by nearly 20% in some cases. The extra luminance only serves to clip detail. The sole reason for this is gamma tracking and how it is thrown off by that too-high Contrast setting. It is fortunate that the fix is an easy one. And if you refer back to page three, you’ll see that lowering the slider to 41 doesn’t cost you any dynamic range.

Our tweaks have brought almost all measured points to their targets, and luminance is only slightly under the neutral level for red, blue, and magenta. Nearly every DeltaE value is under three and the image has far more detail than before. What’s the takeaway? Asus should consider setting its default Contrast value differently. It’s the PG258Q’s key to accuracy.

Comparisons

2.28dE is only a fair result but since the PG258Q started at 4.70dE, we’re satisfied. We still have great contrast and depth, and maximum color detail is now realized. The change in visual perception is significant and can easily be seen in a side-by-side comparison. It’s not to say the monitor looks bad out of the box. It’s just that we found a fair bit of performance left unrealized.

Our gamut volume test shows just under 100% coverage for sRGB. A custom profile is nearly always recommended, but for most graphics and photo work, the PG258Q will fill the role nicely. When properly set up, this monitor is suitable for pretty much any task from gaming to productivity.



